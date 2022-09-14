Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.35am
Camilo Palacio was found fatally shot on Sunday July 24 in north London (Met Police/PA)
Camilo Palacio was found fatally shot on Sunday July 24 in north London (Met Police/PA)

The case against a man accused over a fatal shooting in a north London street has been dropped.

Abass Ahmed, 22, was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Camilo Palacio in Wood Green on Sunday July 24.

Mr Palacio had been walking along Stuart Crescent shortly before 9.30pm when a dark coloured Range Rover was driven into the street.

He suddenly turned and ran towards High Road before at least six shots are believed to have been fired from the vehicle, one of which struck Mr Palacio in the chest.

Police and paramedics were alerted but the victim, from Enfield, north London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Wednesday, Ahmed, from Tottenham, north London, appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey before Judge Philip Katz KC.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC, who was on a video link, told the court: “The Crown has had an opportunity following a lengthy conference to review the case against Mr Ahmed and we have taken the view as things presently stand there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Katz said: “Mr Ahmed, the prosecution have decided for the time being at any rate based on the evidence they have now, they are going to discontinue the case against you.

“You are discharged. The proceedings are discontinued.”

Ahmed, who appeared in court in a black tracksuit, responded: “OK. Thank you.”

Previously, the Metropolitan Police had appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

