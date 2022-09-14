Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.48am
Ukrainian President Vilodymir Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Ukrainian President Vilodymir Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the recently retaken city of Izium as the country’s flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.

Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counter-offensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s north-eastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.

Much of Izium has been devastated.

Apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes.

The entire centre of one residential building had collapsed, a gaping hole and piles of rubble where homes used to be.

“The view is very shocking but it is not shocking for me,” Mr Zelensky said in brief comments to the press.

“Because we began to see the same pictures from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territories … so the same destroyed buildings, killed people.”

Bucha is a neighbourhood near Kyiv where the bodies of civilians, many of them bearing signs of torture, were found dumped in the streets, in mass graves and in yards after Russian forces withdrew hastily in March.

On the northern outskirts of Izium, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lie shattered along the road.

“Our soldiers are here. That’s a very important thing. It supports people,” Mr Zelensky said.

“I see how people meet them, in what a sensitive moment. It means that with our army, the life comes back.”

A Ukrainian soldier shoots close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier shoots close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

Ukrainian troops have recently carried out a dramatic counter-offensive that has allowed them to recapture large swaths of territory around Kharkiv and inflict a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige.

Following those gains, a new front line has started to emerge in the war, a Washington-based think tank said on Wednesday.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Oskil River appears to be becoming the new front line in the area after Kyiv’s significant gains in recent days.

The Oskil River flows south and largely represents the eastern edge of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“Ukrainian forces are continuing localised ground assaults to threaten Russian positions behind the Oskil River,” the institute said.

“Russian troops are unlikely to be strong enough to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River because they do not appear to be receiving reinforcements, and Ukrainian troops will likely be able to exploit this weakness to resume the counter-offensive across the Oskil if they choose,” it added.

The counter-offensive has also left more weapons in Ukrainian hands.

A Ukrainian flag waves above the City Hall in Izium
A Ukrainian flag waves above the City Hall in Izium (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

Russian forces likely left behind dozens of tanks, armoured personnel carriers and other heavy weaponry as they fled Ukraine’s advance in the east of the country, a Ukrainian think tank said on Wednesday.

The Center for Defence Strategies said one Russian unit that was around Izium left behind 39 T-80 tanks and 35 infantry fighting vehicles, known by the acronym BMP.

Another unit left behind 47 tanks and 27 armoured vehicles.

The centre said Russian forces tried to destroy some of the abandoned vehicles through artillery strikes as they fell back.

Typically, armed forces destroy equipment left behind so their opponent cannot use it.

However, the chaos of the Russian withdrawal apparently saw them leave untouched ammunition and weapons behind.

In other areas, Russia has continued its attacks over the past day, causing the death toll to keep rising in the war that has now dragged on for more than seven months.

A Ukrainian soldier lifts a carpet that covered the Russian ammunition in Izium
A Ukrainian soldier lifts a carpet that covered the Russian ammunition in Izium (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

Russian shelling of seven Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours killed at least seven civilians and wounded 22 more, Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Wednesday morning.

Two people were killed and three injured after Russia attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles overnight, said regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

An educational institution, infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged.

Settlements near the frontline in Mykolaiv region remain under constant fire.

The Nikopol area, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was shelled three times during the night, but no injuries were immediately reported, said regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Nikopol city itself was shelled two times and left almost 3,000 families without electricity.

Mr Reznichenko said the electricity has been partially restored.

A Ukrainian soldier plays with a dog as he has a rest in freed territory in the Kharkiv region
A Ukrainian soldier plays with a dog as he has a rest in freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

In the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have retaken more than 300 cities and villages, the process of demining is underway; three people have been injured over the past 24 hours.

In the neighbouring Luhansk region, where some of the Russian troops retreated from the Kharkiv region, mobile internet has been shut down, according to the region’s governor Serhiy Haidai, and intense shelling of Ukrainian forces continues.

The fighting continued in the Donetsk region as well.

Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk have come under a barrage of shelling, which killed five civilians and wounded 16 more.

“Every night in Donbas is restless. The civilians should leave the region. It’s a matter of life and death,” Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Imperial State Crown (Alastair Grant/PA)
Imperial state crown and Balmoral and Windsor flowers placed on Queen’s coffin
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Archbishop’s prayer for ‘thy servant Queen Elizabeth’ in Westminster Hall
Charles leaving Clarence House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
How many miles has the King travelled in his first week on the throne?
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before the ex-footballer’s death in August 2016, arrives at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
Dalian Atkinson was killed hours before he was due to attend clinic, jury told
The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage from Buckingham Palace (Ian West/PA)
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for last time before lying in state
King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Step by step alongside the new King, Camilla supports Charles in his new role
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oil terminal protest ‘not disrespectful’ to Queen, say activists
The Queens coffin (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan not invited to Queen’s funeral
Police on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.
Viewing areas for procession of Queen’s coffin now full – London City Hall
Pope Francis prays during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Frail Pope Francis criticises Russia’s war in Ukraine and appeals for peace

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to…
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth