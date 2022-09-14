WHO raises concerns over health workforce challenges across Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WHO raises concerns over health workforce challenges across Europe

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 12.24pm
There is a “workforce crisis” across European health systems, experts have warned.

The European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that tackling workforce issues was “absolutely critical” and problems within the sector are a “ticking time bomb”.

It comes as the WHO launched a report examining workforce issues across its European region – which includes European and some central Asian countries – which found health worker availability varies five-fold between countries.

The report details European averages, and each country is able to examine its own position compared with other countries.

Findings from the UK include:

– Across Europe there are, on average, 37 doctors for every 10,000 people, but in the UK this figure is just 30.4, placing the UK in between Ukraine and Moldova for the number of doctors in each country.

– The UK had fewer dentists than the European average – across Europe there are an average of seven dentists for every 10,000 people while in the UK there are 5.4.

– There are also fewer physiotherapists compared with the European average – there are an average of eight physios for every 10,000 people in Europe but in the UK this figure stands at just under five.

– The figure is slightly higher than the European average for nurses, where the average is 80 per every 10,000 people. In the UK this figure stands at 84.7.

– The report raises concerns about the number of healthcare workers who are nearing retirement age – in the UK one in five nurses (20.8%) were aged 55 to 64 in 2019 and some 16.9% of midwives in 2019 were in this age bracket, while 12.2% of doctors were aged 55-64.

– Meanwhile Britain is churning out fewer medical and nursing graduates than the average for other European countries, the report suggests.

“Tackling the health and care workforce crisis is absolutely critical,” said Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe.

He told the WHO’s Regional Committee for Europe in Tel Aviv, Israel, that workforce gaps were a “ticking time bomb”.

“Our health and care workforce were already challenged before Covid-19: personnel shortages; insufficient recruitment and retention; migration of qualified workers; unattractive working conditions; a lack of professional development opportunities.

“The pandemic only made things worse.

“If not addressed urgently, this could spell disaster. We absolutely need an optimal health and care workforce in place, on all fronts.”

