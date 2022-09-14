Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 1.04pm
Panicked bank employees stand next to a window that was broken by attackers to exit the bank, in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)
Panicked bank employees stand next to a window that was broken by attackers to exit the bank, in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol has broken into a Beirut bank branch, taking 12,000 US dollars (£11,255) from her trapped savings.

Sali Hafez told the local Al-Jadeed TV she needed the money to fund her sister’s cancer treatment.

She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive £173 a month in Lebanese pounds.

Ms Hafez said the toy gun belonged to her nephew.

“I had begged the branch manager before for my money, and I told him my sister was dying, didn’t have much time left,” she said in the interview.

“I reached a point where I had nothing else to lose.”

A toy pistol that was used by depositors to attack a bank is seen thrown on the ground in Beirut, Lebanon
A toy pistol that was used by depositors to attack a bank is seen thrown on the ground in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Mediterranean country’s economy continues to spiral.

Ms Hafez and activists from a group called Depositors’ Outcry entered the BLOM Bank branch and stormed into the manager’s office.

They forced bank employees to hand over 12,000 dollars and the equivalent of about £866 in Lebanese pounds.

Ms Hafez said she had a total of 20,000 dollars (£17,316) in savings trapped in that bank.

She said she had already sold many of her personal belongings and had considered selling her kidney to fund her 23 year-old sister’s cancer treatment.

Nadine Nakhal, a bank customer, said the intruders “doused gasoline everywhere inside and took out a lighter and threatened to light it”.

A man sprays Arabic that reads: “Bank theft and prostitution” on the window of a bank that was attacked in Beirut
A man sprays Arabic that reads: “Bank theft and prostitution” on the window of a bank that was attacked in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

She said the woman with the pistol threatened to shoot the manager if she did not get her money.

Ms Hafez said in a live-streamed video she posted on her Facebook account that she did not intend to do harm.

“I did not break into the bank to kill anyone or set the place on fire,” she said.

“I am here to get my rights.”

Ms Hafez was celebrated as a hero across social media in Lebanon, as many in the small crisis-hit country struggle to make ends meet and retrieve their savings.

She encouraged others to take similar action to reclaim their savings.

Some of the activists entered the bank with Ms Hafez, while others staged a protest at the entrance.

Ms Hafez eventually left with cash in a plastic bag, witnesses said.

A Lebanese policeman stands guard next to athe bank window that was broken
A Lebanese policeman stands guard next to athe bank window that was broken (Hussein Malla/AP)

Security forces standing outside arrested several of the activists, including a man carrying what looked like a handgun.

It was not immediately clear if this was also a toy.

The incident occurred weeks after a food delivery driver broke into another bank branch in Beirut and held 10 people hostage for seven hours, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in his trapped savings.

Most hailed him as a hero.

Lebanon has scrambled for over two years to implement key reforms in its decimated banking sector and economy.

It has so far failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a recovery programme that would unlock billions in international loan and aid to make the country viable again.

In the meantime, millions are struggling to cope with rampant power outages and soaring inflation.

“We need to put a stop to everything that is happening to us in this country,” Ms Nakhal said.

“Everyone’s money is stuck in the banks, and in this case, it’s someone who is sick. We need to find a solution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Daniel Jarvis arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court accused of aggravated trespass (PA)
Pitch invader who collided with England cricketer guilty of aggravated trespass
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)
William and Harry side by side as Queen’s loyal staff join procession
People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Typhoon Muifa heads for Shanghai after making landfall in China
The Imperial State Crown (Alastair Grant/PA)
Imperial state crown and Balmoral and Windsor flowers placed on Queen’s coffin
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Archbishop’s prayer for ‘thy servant Queen Elizabeth’ in Westminster Hall
Charles leaving Clarence House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
How many miles has the King travelled in his first week on the throne?
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before the ex-footballer’s death in August 2016, arrives at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
Dalian Atkinson was killed hours before he was due to attend clinic, jury told
The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage from Buckingham Palace (Ian West/PA)
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for last time before lying in state
King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Step by step alongside the new King, Camilla supports Charles in his new role
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oil terminal protest ‘not disrespectful’ to Queen, say activists

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee holidaymaker feared wife would die in Turkish hospital after she collapsed with meningitis
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth