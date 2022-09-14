Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 1.22pm
Irene Papas in 1956 (Pictorial Press/Alamy/PA)
Irene Papas in 1956 (Pictorial Press/Alamy/PA)

Irene Papas, the Greek actress whose performances and beauty earned her top roles in Hollywood films and French and Italian cinema, has died.

She was 93.

The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death on Wednesday.

Irene Papas in London in 2001
Irene Papas in London in 2001 (Allstar Picture Library/Alamy/PA)

“Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theatre stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” culture minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

Papas became known internationally following performances in The Guns Of Navarone in 1961 and Zorba The Greek in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn.

In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.

Born Irene Lelekou in a mountainous village near the southern Greek city of Corinth, Papas was the daughter of two schoolteachers.

Papas starred alongside James Cagney in Tribute To A Bad Man
Papas starred alongside James Cagney in Tribute To A Bad Man (Pictorial Press/Alamy/PA)

Her father was also a drama teacher.

Papas left home at 18 to marry Greek film director Alkis Papas despite her family’s disapproval.

They divorced four years later.

After the death of American actor Marlon Brando in 2004, Papas revealed in an Italian newspaper interview that the two had been romantically involved.

A supporter of the Greek Communist Party, Papas was a vocal opponent of the military dictatorship that governed the country between 1967 and 1974 and lived much for life outside Greece, including in Rome and New York.

Papas in 1956
Papas in 1956 (Archive PL/Alamy/PA)

Papas was also known for her appearance in ancient Greek tragedies.

Many of her international movie roles were earned portraying Greek characters.

But she also starred with Kirk Douglas in the 1968 crime drama Brotherhood and with James Cagney in the 1956 Western Tribute To A Bad Man.

Greek arts institutions thanked Papas for her support for younger actors.

The Athens-based Greek Film Centre described her as “the greatest Greek international film star”, adding: “Her image is a timeless imprint of Greek female beauty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Members of the Coldstream Guards leave Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen (Ben Birchall/PA)
The music played during the Queen’s procession to her lying in state
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)
The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to ‘incredible monarch’
The Queen during a visit to London Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)
London Fashion Week boss: The Queen was a big supporter of young creative talent
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones (Graham Jones/PA)
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession
Filming AV Van at the Horn Milk Bar near Errol.
The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop
0
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee holidaymaker feared wife would die in Turkish hospital after she collapsed with meningitis
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth