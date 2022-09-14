No blanket postponing of funerals due to be held on Monday – funeral directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No blanket postponing of funerals due to be held on Monday – funeral directors

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 1.28pm
Some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed (Robert Hoetink/Alamy/PA)
Some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed (Robert Hoetink/Alamy/PA)

A funeral directors trade body has said there is no blanket postponing of funerals due to be held next Monday in light of the Queen’s state funeral and bank holiday.

The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), which represents more than 4,100 UK funeral homes, said some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed.

The NAFD believes the “vast majority of family wishes are being honoured”, based on conversations with members across the UK.

It said: “Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date – led by the needs and wishes of the bereaved families involved.

“Most funeral services booked for September 19 will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one.”

The NAFD said it is up to each crematorium or cemetery operator to decide whether to remain open or to close, based on their local circumstances.

Funeral directors are “balancing the needs” of families who are waiting for a funeral, funeral home employees who wish to observe the Queen’s state funeral, and staff who may have additional caring responsibilities as a result of closures elsewhere.

The Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management said decisions should be led by the needs of bereaved families.

It said it received guidance in an email from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Monday saying disruption to services such as weddings and funerals should be minimised where possible.

It said: “We would advise that booked funerals should either stand, or be rearranged, depending on the families’ choice.”

The Local Government Association said: “Government guidance says that, where possible, local register offices should remain open to the public and disruption to services such as weddings and funerals should be minimised.

“Councils are having to take into account a number of factors before making any decisions about what services and events continue on the bank holiday.”

