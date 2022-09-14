Dalian Atkinson was killed hours before he was due to attend clinic, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dalian Atkinson was killed hours before he was due to attend clinic, jury told

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 2.28pm
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before the ex-footballer’s death in August 2016, arrives at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
A jury trying a Pc accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson has been told the retired footballer was looking forward to private health treatment due to start on the day he was unlawfully killed.

The second day of a re-trial of Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was told Mr Atkinson’s mental state became disturbed – probably due to a build-up of toxins linked to renal failure – in the hours before he was tasered and kicked in the head by Pc Benjamin Monk.

Monk was convicted of manslaughter last year by a jury which was unable to reach a verdict on an assault charge faced by his 32-year-old West Mercia Police colleague Bettley-Smith.

Dalian Atkinson death
Dalian Atkinson, who died after an incident in which Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is alleged to have assaulted him (Karen Wright/PA)

Prosecutors allege Bettley-Smith “lashed out” several times with a baton at Mr Atkinson, causing actual bodily harm which did not contribute to the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town’s star’s death in the early hours of Monday August 15 2016.

Giving evidence to jurors at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Atkinson’s partner Karen Wright said she had been due to drive him to a clinic in Cheshire for an afternoon appointment on August 15.

Referring to her late partner, who she knew for 27 years, as “Dee”, Ms Wright told the jury he left a friend’s house in the early hours to travel to his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire.

She told the court she spoke by telephone with Mr Atkinson after he had arrived in Meadow Close, where he was tasered three times, before being taken to hospital.

Describing her partner, who was being treated for kidney failure and heart problems, as “always a gentle, loving, lovely man,” she said: “He was very conscious of his health. He was jogging again in February 2016 so he was getting fit.

“Dee had a hospital appointment on that Monday. He was elated. He was very happy about that.”

Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith arriving at court on Wednesday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

On the evening of Sunday August 14, Ms Wright said, Mr Atkinson mentioned “the messiah” and pulled out a dialysis line which had left him in constant pain.

She and a friend had tried to prevent Mr Atkinson leaving the house, Ms Wright said, but he took the keys to her car and drove away at around 1am despite pleas not to go.

During a call to Mr Atkinson’s mobile Ms Wright made at around 1.30am, the retired footballer said he was at his father’s house and she heard voices she did not recognise in the background.

A statement from Mr Atkinson’s brother Paul was also read to the jury on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old’s sibling said: “The last time I saw Dalian was Sunday August 14 2016 around 11pm, when I gave him a lift home from my house. He was in a good mood because he was finally going to receive private medical treatment.”

Paul Atkinson also stated that his brother later briefly visited his home some time after midnight.

“I heard a knock at the door and someone calling my name,” he stated. “I heard Dalian saying: ‘You are plotting against the wrong person, I am the messiah.’ I then heard the front gate close.”

Bettley-Smith denies assault, claiming she acted lawfully in Meadow Close while trying to protect others.

The trial continues.

