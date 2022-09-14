Typhoon Muifa heads for Shanghai after making landfall in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Typhoon Muifa heads for Shanghai after making landfall in China

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 2.48pm
People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

A strong typhoon has made landfall on a group of Chinese islands as it heads toward the metropolis of Shanghai.

Typhoon Muifa hit the Zhoushan archipelago, near the port city of Ningbo on the country’s east coast, at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, China’s National Meteorological Centre said.

It is forecast to weaken as it heads north across a bay but still be at typhoon strength when it reaches Shanghai later in the night.

Heavy rain is already falling in the city of more than 20 million people.

The Hong Kong Observatory classified it as a severe typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 96mph.

People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan
People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

All flights at Shanghai’s two main airports have been cancelled and authorities were evacuating people from construction sites and other risky areas, according to Chinese media reports.

The typhoon had been expected to make landfall in the afternoon in Zhejiang province, but it shifted slightly eastward, keeping it at sea and putting it on track for a direct hit on Shanghai.

All flights have been cancelled at Ningbo airport in Zhejiang and more than 11,000 fishing boats returned to port in the province, Chinese media said.

The requirement of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to enter buildings and other public areas in much of China was suspended in Ningbo, except at airports, railway stations and motorway entrances.

The storm’s latest track would take it through Jiangsu and Shandong provinces along China’s north-east coast after hitting Shanghai.

