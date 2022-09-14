William and Harry side by side as Queen’s loyal staff join procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William and Harry side by side as Queen’s loyal staff join procession

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 2.48pm Updated: September 14 2022, 3.06pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)

The Prince of Wales processed next to his brother the Duke of Sussex as they honoured the Queen by walking behind her coffin as it was drawn on a gun carriage to the lying in state.

William and Harry were side by side – unlike at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral when their cousin Peter Phillips walked between them – in the second row of the procession, with Harry in the middle, William on his right and Mr Phillips on his left.

The brothers put on a united front despite their long-running rift when they greeted mourners at Windsor with their wives at the weekend, two days after the Queen died.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales following Diana’s coffin in 1997 (Tony Harris/PA)

The procession brought back sad memories of when they walked behind the coffin of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales when they were just 15 and 12.

Harry, who spent a decade in the forces including two tours of duty to Afghanistan, was not in military uniform unlike William, because he is no longer a working royal.

In the front row were, from left to right, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the King – all in uniform except for the Queen’s disgraced second son Andrew.

The King and Princess Royal walked ahead of Harry and his brother and cousin
The King and Princess Royal walked ahead of Harry and his brother and cousin (James Manning/PA)

In the third row were Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester, and the Earl of Snowdon – the son of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex were travelling to Westminster Hall by car.

Also forming part of the procession were loyal members of the late Queen’s staff, including two of the Queen’s Pages and the Palace Steward, who walked directly in front of the coffin.

Procession of Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (PA Graphics)
Procession of Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (PA Graphics)

The Pall Bearers were 10 former and serving armed forces equerries to Elizabeth II, who were at her side in uniform throughout her reign, supporting her at engagements and organising her public diary.

Other devoted members of the late Queen’s Household, who aided the monarch as she carried out her duties and in her daily life, processed ahead of the gun carriage, which carried the Queen’s coffin adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

They included her long-standing top aide, private secretary Sir Edward Young, and the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens, who is in charge of the monarchy’s finances.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The family were dressed in a mix of military uniform and civilian dress (PA)

There too were the Comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon, whose department manages state visits, garden parties, royal weddings and funerals; and the Master of the Household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, who ensured Buckingham Palace ran like clockwork during the monarch’s official and private entertaining.

The key staff have been heavily involved in the days since the Queen’s death, actioning the London Bridge plans and supporting the new King and grieving royals.

Also processing was the Royal Collection director Tim Knox, who looked after the large collection of royal art and treasures held in trust by the late monarch for her heirs and the nation.

Charles’s key aides also walked as part of the poignant 38-minute journey.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)

Behind the coffin, following the members of the royal family, was Charles’s Master of the Household, the Earl of Rosslyn, Peter St Clair-Erskine.

He was in charge of the daily running of Charles’s London residence Clarence House, which is being closed down as an office.

The earl was also head of royalty protection for more than 10 years when he was known professionally as Commander Peter Loughborough.

Beside him was Charles’s top aide Sir Clive Alderton, who had sent a letter to Clarence House staff on Monday warning of the threat of redundancy following the King’s accession.

Liz Truss becomes PM
The Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young shaking hands with Liz Truss (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Others taking part included two equerries and the King’s treasurer.

Leading the procession was the Mounted Metropolitan Police, followed by a Dismounted Detachment of The Life Guards, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments, and the Bands of the Grenadier and Scots Guards.

The Bearer Party around the coffin is formed of troops from The Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

An Escort Party was made of two officers and 32 rank and file from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, with the Pall Bearers also processing next to the coffin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0