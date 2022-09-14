Midfielder Gavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026 By Press Association September 14 2022, 3.04pm Barcelona’s Gavi (centre) was in Champions League action against Bayern Munich (Andreas Schaad/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Spain midfielder Gavi has signed a contract extension with Barcelona until the summer of 2026, with a release clause set at one billion euros (£865m). Gavi, 18, has been with the club since 2015, coming through the youth ranks ranks at La Masia and making his first-team debut during August 2021. A statement from Barcelona read: “Barcelona and the player Pablo Paez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, have reached an agreement to extend his contract to 30 June 2026. The buy out clause is set at 1 billion euros.” Home is where the heart is 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Ryr4mr3wA— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 14, 2022 Gavi scored his first goal for Barca in December 2021 against Elche, becoming the club’s third youngest scorer. The midfielder is also a key member of Luis Enrique’s international squad. The Barca teenager earned his first cap in the Nations League against Italy last year to become the youngest player to ever represent Spain at senior level. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0