Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Charles leads royal family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 3.20pm Updated: September 14 2022, 4.30pm
The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Daniel Leal/PA)
The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for the final time.

The King and the royal family walked behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.

The ceremonial procession
The ceremonial procession went from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Vadim Ghirda/PA)
Members of the royal family, including the King, follow the Queen's coffin
Members of the royal family, including the King, follow the Queen’s coffin (James Manning/PA)
The coffin of the Queen
The coffin of the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
King Charles and the Princess Royal walk behind the coffin of the Queen
King Charles and the Princess Royal walk behind the coffin of the Queen (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The coffin was pulled on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard
The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/PA)
The ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace
The ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The coffin is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery
The coffin is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery (James Manning/PA)

It was draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage
The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Ian West/PA)
Crowds on the Mall watch the procession of the Queen's coffin
Crowds on The Mall watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin (Martin Meissner/PA)
The Queen's children join the procession
The Queen’s children join the procession (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brothers the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen
Brothers the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)

Thousands of mourners flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing the palace.

Yeomen Warders arrive ahead of the procession of the coffin
Yeomen Warders arrive ahead of the procession of the coffin (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Mounted police pass along The Mall
Mounted police pass along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)
Military personnel cleaning a gun carriage
Military personnel cleaning a gun carriage as they made their final preparations at Wellington Barracks ahead of the ceremonial procession (Ben Birchall/PA)
A closer inspection of the gun carriage
A closer inspection of the gun carriage (Ben Birchall/PA)
People join the queue to view the Queen lying in state
People join the queue to view the Queen lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Many people have already joined the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Queue to see the Queen
The Queen is lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Signage on the South Bank, London,
Signage on the South Bank, London, for those joining the queue (David Hughes/PA)
Some people in the queue brought chairs
Some people in the queue brought chairs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The queue to see the Queen lying in state
The queue to see the Queen lying in state (Jacob King/PA)

[[title]]

[[text]]

