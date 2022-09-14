TikTok search results ‘riddled with misinformation’ on Covid, climate and war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

TikTok search results ‘riddled with misinformation’ on Covid, climate and war

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 4.18pm
The TikTok app logo (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
The TikTok app logo (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

TikTok is riddled with misleading information, including about Covid-19, climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a new research report says.

Researchers at NewsGuard searched for content about prominent news topics on the social media platform and found that almost one in five videos automatically suggested by TikTok contained misinformation.

Searches for information about “mRNA vaccine”, for instance, yielded five videos (out of the first 10) that contained misinformation, including baseless claims that the Covid-19 vaccine causes “permanent damage in children’s critical organs”.

Researchers looking for information about abortion, the 2020 election, the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, climate change or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on TikTok found similarly misleading videos scattered among more accurate clips.

The amount of misinformation — and the ease with which it can be found — is especially troubling given TikTok’s popularity with young people, according to Steven Brill, founder of NewsGuard, a firm that monitors misinformation.

TikTok is the second most popular domain in the world, according to online performance and security company Cloudflare, exceeded only by Google.

Mr Brill questioned whether ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, is doing enough to stop misinformation or whether it deliberately allows misinformation to proliferate as a way to sow confusion in the US and other Western democracies.

“It’s either incompetence or it’s something worse,” he told the Associated Press.

TikTok released a statement in response to NewsGuard’s report, noting that its community guidelines prohibit harmful misinformation and that it works to promote authoritative content about important topics like Covid-19.

“We do not allow harmful misinformation, including medical misinformation, and we will remove it from the platform,” the company said.

TikTok has taken other steps that it says are intended to direct users to trustworthy sources.

This year, for example, the company created an election centre to help US voters find voting places or information about candidates.

The platform removed more than 102 million videos that violated its rules in the first quarter of 2022.

Yet only a tiny percentage of those ran afoul of TikTok’s rules against misinformation.

Researchers found that TikTok’s own search tool seems designed to steer users to false claims in some cases.

When researchers typed the words “Covid vaccine” into the search tool, for instance, the tool suggested searches on key words including “Covid vaccine exposed” and “Covid vaccine injury”.

When the same search was run on Google, however, that search engine suggested searches relating to more accurate information about vaccine clinics, the different types of vaccines and booster shots.

TikTok’s rise in popularity has caught the attention of state officials and federal politicians, some of whom have expressed concerns about its data privacy and security.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0