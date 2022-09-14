Spirits high among those waiting to see the Queen lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Spirits high among those waiting to see the Queen lying in state

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 4.44pm
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Despite the sombre occasion, there was something of a carnival air among those waiting to see the Queen lying in state in London.

Early birds who staked out a prime spot on Tuesday afternoon have now spent almost 24 hours on the banks of the Thames.

By midday, most were well acquainted with their neighbours in the queue, with one person joking they would need to add their new friends to their Christmas card list.

Others posed up for selfies with people they had met in the queue.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank (Danny Lawson/PA)

After a dreary start, the sun came out in the afternoon, providing an invaluable boost to morale.

While there was a universal feeling of wanting to pay one’s last respects to the Queen for 70 years of service, many people also admitted they wanted to experience “a little bit of history”.

People clapped and cheered as regiments from the Royal Air Force and the Navy drafted in to help with crowd control filed past.

Patrols of police officers from various regional police forces also got a round of applause.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank (Stefan Rousseau/PA

The Harkness family proved a big hit with reporters walking up and down the queue, primarily because Chloe Harkness, 11, was one of the youngest in the line.

Guidance from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport advised against bringing children along because of the expected wait, but Chloe had an inset day from school and was up for the challenge.

Neither Chloe or her father Lee, 51, have had any sleep since setting off from Lancashire on Tuesday night, but they, along with sister and aunt Louisa Harkness-Hudson, 53, had cheerfully participated in nine interviews by 3pm.

Chloe said she was “excited but also tired” and said she would look for her name in press clippings once the day was done.

Asked how she would feel stepping into Westminster Hall, she said: “I think I am going to be more grateful than sad.

“I’m proud of what the Queen’s done – it is going to be one of those goose bump moments.”

Asked why the mood was so cheerful, Mr Harkness, a clinical psychologist, said: “I think it is that we are all sharing something as a group of people.”

He added: “There is a sense of loss but it is borne out of shared respect for her.”

“There will be people in the queue who are upset and will shed a tear but there is a sense on the South Bank of sharing something as a country.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Signage on the South Bank, London (David Hughes/PA)

Nikki Hawkins, 58, and her daughter Alice, 24, had travelled down from Solihull in the West Midlands.

Mrs Hawkins said: “I know it’s not meant to be pleasant but it’s been pleasant talking to people, it’s just a nice atmosphere.

“I’m so glad we did it.”

Her daughter, who hopes to write a book on the royal family one day, added: “We’re all here for one reason, and it’s nice being in a group.”

Lisa Witherspoon, 44, from Harpenden in Hertfordshire, said: “I’ve had a lovely day – a really unexpected lovely day.

“I’ve met lots of really lovely people and it’s been such a positive atmosphere, it’s just been wonderful.”

She added: “Looking at everyone here today it makes you proud to be British.”

Ms Witherspoon said it had been strange being interviewed so many times, but said she realised there was global interest in the story.

“It’s incredible to see how much goes into all the security and organising of something like this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0