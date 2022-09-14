Ancient dung analysis suggests animals being farmed for food 13,000 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Ancient dung analysis suggests animals being farmed for food 13,000 years ago

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 7.02pm
Dung spherulites from the soil samples from Abu Hureyra (Alexia Smith/University of Connecticut)
Dung spherulites from the soil samples from Abu Hureyra (Alexia Smith/University of Connecticut)

Animals were being farmed for food as early as around 13,000 years ago, an analysis of ancient dung suggests.

According to researchers, hunter-gatherers living in Abu Hureyra – the Upper Euphrates valley in Syria – were bringing sheep and other live animals and tending to them outside their huts thousands of years ago.

Professor Alexia Smith, of the department of anthropology at the University of Connecticut in the US and one of the authors of the study, said: “This is almost 2,000 years earlier than what we have seen elsewhere, although it is in line with what we might expect for the Euphrates Valley.

“As hunter-gatherers began to experiment, bringing live animals to the site – even if it was for a short period of time – they would have had no idea of the massive societal changes they were setting in motion.

A rectangular Neolithic period house lying above an older oval-shaped hut
A rectangular Neolithic period house lying above an older oval-shaped hut (Andrew Moore/Rochester Institute of Technology)

“The way we live today rests heavily on this shift from a reliance on hunting and gathering wild plants and animals to a dependence on growing and herding our food.”

An international team of researchers, which included scientists from the University of Durham, analysed soil samples gathered from Abu Hureyra, which is now a prehistoric archaeological site.

The samples were collected by a team led by Professor Andrew Moore, of the Rochester Institute of Technology in the US, during excavations at Abu Hureyra in the 1970s.

The scientists looked at substances present in the soil known as dung spherulites – tiny balls that form in the intestines of plant-eating animals before being excreted from the body as part of dung.

These spherulites allowed the team to approximately date when the dung deposits were made, which is somewhere between 12,800 and 12,300 years ago.

The dung is thought to be from sheep – one of the earliest animals to be domesticated.

Extracting dung remains from the soil samples collected from Abu Hureyra
Extracting dung remains from the soil samples collected from Abu Hureyra (Andrew Moore/Rochester Institute of Technology)

Emeritus Professor Peter Rowley-Conwy, from the department of archaeology at Durham University, who contributed to the research by studying animal bones from Abu Hureyra, said: “The people living at Abu Hureyra at the time were tending the very earliest domestic sheep which were small-scale household animals, not a big herd like we might expect to see today.”

The researchers say that hunter-gatherers in that region began to “increasingly rely on sheep to supplement a diet based mostly on hunted gazelle, although they also caught small game such as birds, hare and fox”.

Then eventually, by the Neolithic period, which is between 10,600–7,800 years ago, herded animals such as sheep and goats became more important than hunted ones.

In addition, the findings, published in the journal PLOS One, also provide further information on the ways people lived in the past.

An artist's impression of a hunter-gather hut
An artist's impression of a hunter-gather hut (Andrew Moore/Rochester Institute of Technology)

Evidence from the Abu Hureyra site suggests that as the dung built up outside the huts of the hunter-gatherers, it was put to use as a fuel.

Prof Smith said: “When dung is burned, it gives off a steady, high temperature that can be used to cook and provide light and warmth.

“During the Neolithic period, when dung accumulations were even more abundant, people used the excess as a building material to help create plaster floors.

“Dung continues to be used as a fuel and a construction material in many parts of the world today.”

