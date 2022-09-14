Tears flow as mourners pay last respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tears flow as mourners pay last respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 7.20pm Updated: September 14 2022, 7.28pm
The first members of the public pay their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
The first members of the public pay their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

An atmosphere of quiet respect, awe and emotion filled the ancient Westminster Hall as members of the public began to pay their respects to the Queen.

As thousands of ordinary people of all ages filed past the coffin of the long-reigning monarch, many dabbed their eyes as the enormity of the moment sunk in.

One man buried his face in his hands as he was overcome with emotion.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The coffin is carried into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Others appeared pensive, perhaps reflecting on the Queen’s historic 70-year reign and the ways in which she touched their lives.

Some looked awestruck at the magnificence of the scene, with the coffin raised high on a catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

The brass Cross of Westminster stands at the head of the coffin, with four tall yellow flickering candles at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

Under the medieval timber roof, chandeliers and spotlights illuminated the historic Hall.

Some natural light streamed through the large stained glass window the Queen received as a present from both Houses of Parliament for her Diamond Jubilee.

Her connection to the place ran deeper, as it is here she was presented with ceremonial addresses during her Silver, Golden and Diamond jubilees.

Her lying in state in the 11th century hall at the heart of the parliamentary estate also attests to the entwined nature of royalty and government in the constitution.

The Hall is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. It was where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, and where kings and queens hosted lavish banquets.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public wait in the queue near Lambeth Bridge to view the Queen lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)

After the doors opened to members of the public at 5pm, people left the warm sunshine outside to step into the parliamentary estate, stream down the wide staircase and into the atmospheric Hall.

Footsteps were muffled by plush carpet running on both sides of the catafalque, with the silence pierced at times by quiet sniffles.

Some couples and families held hands, while others placed their arms around a teary loved one.

One woman, who was being comforted by a companion, said: “It’s just so sad.”

Several people paused and turned back where the two carpeted lanes rejoined. Some bowed, others curtsied and some simply took a moment to take in the touching scene.

One woman with pink hair waved before bowing, while another crossed her heart.

The black garb of most mourners added to the sombre mood.

One man bucked the trend by wearing a union flag jacket as he paid his respects to the Queen.

It was a rare phone-free zone, as electronic devices are forbidden inside.

Some mourners entering Westminster Hall were treated to the spectacle of the regular Changing of the Guard.

At 5.40pm, the flow of people was stopped as 10 guards slowly marched down the narrow steps in the far corner of the cavernous chamber.

Their heavily-booted footsteps rang out as they approached the coffin between the two carpeted lanes for the public.

The formation split up in the middle before they climbed the steps of the scarlet catafalque, the gold on their uniforms glistening under the lights from the chandeliers.

Once the previous guards departed the same way, well-wishers were again allowed to pass through.

People queued for hours or even days and some travelled from afar to have the opportunity to say farewell to the monarch.

The stream of people is not expected to wane during the four days the Queen remains here ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

Her coffin was brought from Buckingham Palace amid sombre pageantry on a horse-drawn ceremonial gun carriage earlier on Wednesday.

As she was placed in position in the Hall by the Grenadier Guards, she was effectively handed over to the the nation for her lying in state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0