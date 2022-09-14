Lionel Messi opens Champions League account for 18th successive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionel Messi opens Champions League account for 18th successive season

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.10pm
Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for the 18th successive Champions League season in scoring in Paris St Germain's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for the 18th successive Champions League season in scoring in Paris St Germain’s 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.

Messi was on target as Paris St Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.

Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.

But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.

Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.

Arkadiusz Milik put Juventus ahead after four minutes, but Joao Mario levelled from the penalty spot and David Neres scored Benfica’s winner.

Reigning champions Real Madrid left it late to beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were forced to wait until the 80th minute to break the deadlock, Federico Valverde curling home a left-footed shot.

Substitute Marco Asensio sealed the points in stoppage time with an immaculate finish from Toni Kroos’ cutback.

The other Group F game saw Celtic draw 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

The Ukrainian side, who have been displaced from their home stadium since 2014, attracted close to 30,000 at Legia Warsaw’s stadium.

Celtic took a 10th-minute lead when Rio Hatate’s effort deflected off the sliding Artem Bondarenko, but Mykhaylo Mudryk equalised against the run of play near the half-hour mark.

AC Milan top Group E after beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud, from the penalty spot, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega were on target for Milan, with Mislav Orsic replying for Dinamo.

In the same section, Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea manager ended in a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling’s superb curler just after the interval was cancelled out by Noah Okafor 15 minutes from time.

Erling Haaland came back to haunt former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City served up a late Champions League show to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham headed Dortmund in front after 56 minutes, but John Stones and Haaland struck in the final 10 minutes.

Copenhagen and Sevilla fought out a goalless draw in the other Group G game, giving City a three-point lead in the section after two games.

Ten-man Rangers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox, where penalties proved the turning point of the game.

Allan McGregor saved a retaken Piotr Zielinksi spot-kick on the hour after Gers defender James Sands was sent off conceding it.

But McGregor was beaten from 12 yards in the 67th minute by Matteo Politano.

Substitutes Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele wrapped up Napoli’s win.

