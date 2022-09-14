Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland’s Champions League winner reminded Pep Guardiola of Johan Cruyff

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.38pm Updated: September 15 2022, 2.28am
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff after the prolific Norwegian volleyed a superb late winner against Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland stunned his old club with six minutes remaining of a tight Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium as he leapt and stretched to turn in a swerving Joao Cancelo cross.

His effort completed a late City comeback and snatched a 2-1 victory after they had trailed 1-0 until John Stones struck a brilliant 80th-minute equaliser.

It was also Haaland’s 13th goal in just nine appearances since his summer move to City from Dortmund.

City manager Guardiola, who played under Dutch great Cruyff at Barcelona, said: “Maybe the people who know me know the influence of Johan Cruyff in my life as a person, a mentor, a manager.

“Years ago, he scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal versus Atletico Madrid. It was quite similar today with Haaland and the moment he scored it I thought, ‘Johan Cruyff’. It was quite similar.

“It was a really good one and the assist from Joao was exceptional.”

If that comparison was not favourable enough, Guardiola also felt Haaland reminded him of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He said: “I remember my dear friend Ibrahimovic had this ability to put the leg on the roof and Erling is quite similar on that.

“I think it is his nature. He is elastic, he is flexible and has the ability to make the contact and put the ball in the net.”

City laboured during a goalless first half and fell behind when England international Jude Bellingham headed home for Dortmund just before the hour.

Jude Bellingham put Borussia Dortmund ahead
Jude Bellingham put Borussia Dortmund ahead (Tim Goode/PA)

Guardiola responded with a triple substitution and his changes injected fresh urgency into his side.

With Stones levelling from distance before Haaland’s late effort, City claimed a hard-fought win that took them to the top of Group G with six points from two games.

Guardiola said: “We had a lot of problems to get rhythm and were so passive in transition. We struggled, we played in the wrong gear.

“The last 35 minutes we realised, ‘OK we are 1-0 down’, and subs came on and gave us a new rhythm.

“After that you can lose but this is who we are.

John Stones got Manchester City back on level terms
John Stones got Manchester City back on level terms (Tim Goode/PA)

“But the Champions League doesn’t wait, it doesn’t forgive you. They defended really well.”

City also beat Dortmund 2-1 in both legs of their quarter-final tie in 2021.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said: “It’s the third time we’ve produced a great performance against them and the third time we’re going home empty-handed.

“It’s tough to accept because the lads deserved at least a point tonight, especially when you’re leading so close to the final whistle. But you just see the quality they have in moments like that.”

