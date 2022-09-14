Chilly nights and fresh, dry days for mourners queuing to say goodbye to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chilly nights and fresh, dry days for mourners queuing to say goodbye to Queen

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 12.04am
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mourners queuing to pay their respects to the Queen are set to face chilly nights and a fresh feel to the days, but it looks like the rain might hold off.

Members of the public have until 6.30am on Monday – the day of the state funeral – to see the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall, central London.

Viewing will be open 24 hours a day until then.

The Met Office has urged everyone to “please make sure you are prepared” and “expect long queues outside and cooler nights”.

Thursday will be “a mostly dry” day that is rather cloudy at times but still with some bright or sunny spells, according to Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge.

He said: “The main thing is people can be staying dry, with some light northerly winds, but that will mean it will start to feel a little bit fresher as the day moves on.”

Thursday should see top temperatures of 20C to 21C which is “pretty pleasant and nothing too hot or too cold for those who are standing around for a few hours, but the main thing is that they will be dry”.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

A “fresher feel” will be more noticeable by night-time but it will “start to feel a bit chillier” overnight into Friday as temperatures drop to around 9C to 10C.

Mr Partridge said: “If you are standing around for a few hours then you will definitely need to wrap up a bit warm.”

Similar conditions are expected for the next few days and “no significant” rain is forecast for London.

Mr Partridge added: “It will not be wall-to-wall sunshine. There will be sunny spells through the days and clear spells overnight, but gradually it will get a little bit cooler each day.”

With well-wishers set to wait for hours in lines stretching along the banks of the River Thames, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has set up an online tracker to help them see how long the queue is.

Network Rail has said services and stations are likely to be “extremely busy” during the official mourning period.

Short-notice changes may be necessary and people should check live travel information before and during journeys.

Those wishing to attend the Queen’s lying in state are advised to visit the Government’s website for advice on where to go, the length of the wait and what they can carry before they travel.

There is lengthy guidance about what can be carried into the hall, toilet facilities and the risk of having to wait through the night.

