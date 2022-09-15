Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tribute to the Queen draws crowd to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 1.48am
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Hundreds of people have flocked to the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles to pay their respects at a tribute for the Queen.

A simple floral wreath surrounding a photo of the monarch was put up following the historic news on Thursday.

People began arriving at the cemetery over the weekend after the tribute’s photo was posted online and venue staff say there are further plans to remember the Queen on Monday – the day of her state funeral in London.

Theodore Hovey, family service counsellor at Hollywood Forever, said it had been “amazing” to see the monarch’s impact.

“We thought there was a public need to express respect and so we put up a beautiful wreath and her photo,” he told the PA news agency.

“We posted it on our Facebook and Instagram and hundreds of people showed up the next day just to see a photo, a photo of someone we’ve seen a lot.

“It’s amazing how much impact she had.”

The cemetery is the final resting place of Hollywood royalty, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Mr Hovey added that details for Monday’s tribute were not yet finalised, but that it would “probably be very simple”.

“This is a place where we celebrate not just the dead but people’s lives and so it seemed a very appropriate venue for an expression of respect and care,” he told PA.

Specially made “memory cards”, featuring a picture of the Queen and the lyrics to I Vow To Thee My Country, were made available to the public for free at the venue.

The cemetery is the final resting place of Hollywood royalty, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

More recently actress Anne Heche and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were also interred there.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine arriving at Nottingham Crown Court (Dave Higgens/PA)
Jeremy Vine criticises social media giants after conclusion of stalking case
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)
Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener
0
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen
Carole Johnstone, author, The Blackhouse.
BOOKS: Carole Johnstone on her stormy island tale, The Blackhouse
0
Tribute to the Queen placed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles (Mike Bedigan/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A big decade, and now the Queen has gone
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0