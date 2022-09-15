Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’ as Americans mourn

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 3.42am
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

News of the Queen’s death and the subsequent outpouring of grief and respect for the monarch “translates even across the pond,” a US broadcaster has said.

Hal Eisner, reporter for KTTV, said “a great deal of time” had been given by US networks to the historic news, adding it had been treated with the “appropriate amount of solemnity and feeling”.

He said the “tremendous interest” in the unfolding events by the American people and around the world came because the news involved “somebody we’ve known our whole lives”.

Britain Royals
Hal Eisner said American networks had treated the historic news with the ‘appropriate amount of solemnity, and feeling’ (Oli Scarff/Pool/AP)

Mr Eisner has worked as a television reporter for the Los Angeles-based channel, which is part of the Fox network, for 40 years, and previously worked for 15 years in radio in Texas and Louisiana.

During his career he has covered high-profile US stories such as the Columbine school shooting in 1999, the death of Whitney Houston in 2012 and the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.

Speaking to the PA news agency about coverage of the Queen’s death after its announcement on Thursday, he said: “I think it’s been very impactful.

“This is the only queen anybody’s ever known in their lifetime… it was stunning.

“Here in the United States, a lot of people haven’t been to England. And when they think of England, what do they think about? They think about the Queen.

“So I think that this was received with its appropriate amount of solemnity and feeling.

“You can see by watching the various news networks, a great deal of time is being given to cover this. Anchors are in London. Time is being given, live broadcasting is happening.

“It’s moving.”

Mr Eisner drew parallels to previous major royal-related events, such as the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, and the marriage of the King and Queen Consort in 2005.

“There was incredible interest here in the United States for those things and I think we’ll see that again on Monday when the actual funeral occurs,” he told PA.

“I think we will see a massive number of people watching television, watching on their computers, watching on their phones.”

During her seven-decade reign the Queen met 13 of the 14 US presidents, from Harry S Truman to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, to current president Joe Biden.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen met more than a dozen US presidents from Harry S Truman to Joe Biden (Chris Jackson/PA)

Asked why there was such a high level of interest across the pond, Mr Eisner said: “Because it’s somebody we’ve known our whole lives.

“It’s not like if you went up to somebody and said something about Queen Elizabeth, they would say ‘Queen who?’

“The mere fact that somebody can say, the Queen of England, you know exactly what we’re talking about…you didn’t have to say her name for me to know who she was.

“We all know her, we all knew her, we all had an impression of her.”

Mr Eisner said that through his own reporting on the news in Los Angeles he had spoken to many people from both the UK and the US, who all shared a “collective mindset” on the matter.

“Yesterday, everybody was talking about the heat. Today, everybody’s talking about the queen, and that says a lot,” he said.

“Certain things bring people together.

“People are moved by it and I think there’s a tremendous interest even if you’re not in the same country.”

He speculated that even in California, where the funeral is scheduled to take place at 5am local time, many would still make the effort to watch the historic event.

“I think it will be interesting to see what the worldwide viewing audience is,” he said.

“Because if you’ve got lines that are two, three, four or five miles long of people wanting to pass the casket and pay their respects, just imagine all the people around the world who have some level of interest and will want to spend a few minutes watching.

“Having their memory of the fact that they spent some time watching that.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mr Eisner said the Queen’s passing ‘resonates’ with people regardless of whether they are American or British (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Eisner also speculated that interest in and coverage of the mourning events in the UK would rumble on for some time.

“This is the final days of the Queen of England. I think there’s empathy to go around,” he told PA.

“I think watching the King, watching William and Harry walking behind (the coffin) and sensing the emotion. I think that translates even across the pond.

“It resonates with people.

“People may be divided over this issue or that issue, but for the most part, they still have hearts, and I just think when you have the passing of somebody who’s been respected, people tend to show their hearts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine arriving at Nottingham Crown Court (Dave Higgens/PA)
Jeremy Vine criticises social media giants after conclusion of stalking case
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)
Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener
0
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen
Carole Johnstone, author, The Blackhouse.
BOOKS: Carole Johnstone on her stormy island tale, The Blackhouse
0
Grief and respect following Queen’s death ‘translate across the pond’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A big decade, and now the Queen has gone
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0