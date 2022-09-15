Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchess of Sussex’s US women’s honour postponed out of respect for the Queen

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 3.52am
The Duchess of Sussex is to be honoured as part of a celebratory US women’s event, but will not attend it out of respect for the late Queen.

Meghan was selected alongside other high-profile women, including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Malala, as part of US outlet Variety’s Power of Women event.

The honourees will feature on the cover of the publication’s Power of Women special edition, with an event taking place on Wednesday September 28.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Meghan is currently in the UK following the Queen’s death (Gregorio Borgia/PA)

The announcement on Thursday comes as Meghan remains in the UK with her husband the Duke of Sussex ahead of the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday.

On Wednesday the couple attended the procession of the monarch’s coffin to Westminster Hall, in London, where it is laying in state ahead of the funeral.

The pair were recently reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle, where they accepted gifts and tributes to the Queen.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honorees,” Variety said.

“The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Similarly, she will not attend the Power of Women event in Los Angeles later this month.”

Meghan also recently paused the release of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen.

Among her fellow honourees was US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who conducted the explosive interview with Harry and Meghan in March 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Harry and Meghan were recently reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

Speaking recently at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Winfrey said she hoped the Queen’s death will allow the royal family to come together and provide “an opportunity for peacemaking”.

UK author and activist Malala Yousafzai will also be honoured at the event, after recently appearing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she delivered a short but powerful message on the potential of young people.

The 25-year-old Nobel Prize laureate, was treated at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital in 2012 after she was shot in the head by the Taliban aged 15, also paid tribute in her speech to those who had helped and supported her family.

Duchess of Sussex's US women's honour postponed out of respect for the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex's US women's honour postponed out of respect for the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
