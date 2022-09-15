‘Ordinary Australian’ who once won Queen’s praise shocked at funeral invitation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Ordinary Australian’ who once won Queen’s praise shocked at funeral invitation

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 5.58am Updated: September 15 2022, 11.00am
In the hours before she was due to board a plane to London, one of the ten ‘ordinary Australians’ who received an exclusive invite from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being in attendance at such an event (Salty Dingo/PA)
In the hours before she was due to board a plane to London, one of the ten ‘ordinary Australians’ who received an exclusive invite from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being in attendance at such an event (Salty Dingo/PA)

One of the 10 “ordinary Australians” who received an exclusive invitation from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being included in such an event.

The last time Val Dempsey spoke with the Queen it had been via a Zoom call at the home of Australia’s governor-general in May.

It was an experience the Canberra resident described as “extraordinary”, remembering Her Majesty’s “cheeky” sense of humour and genuine interest in her story.

Australian of the Year Awards 2022 - Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey from Canberra
Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey is travelling to the UK for the Queen’s funeral (Salty Dingo/PA)

“You’re sitting there thinking ‘What on earth am I going to say to this magical, royal, regal woman? Who am I to be addressing her?’” Mrs Dempsey recalled to the PA news agency.

The governor-general had then proceeded to tell the Queen: “I have to tell you, Your Majesty, wherever I go to all these disasters, I meet this woman, she beats me, she’s already there.”

“What an introduction,” the Queen had remarked before learning about Mrs Dempsey’s more than 50 years of dedication to St John Ambulance as a volunteer on the front line of countless major disasters, including the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires, flooding in Northern New South Wales and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She was really switched on. She wanted to hear about my visiting people… (during the) floods, the fires, Covid… and the work that’s involved in caring for our carers,” Mrs Dempsey said, recalling how the monarch kept saying “it’s really such a good thing” about her efforts.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, second left, interacts with members of the public as he walks in central Sydney after a press briefing on Wednesday
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announced he will be taking 10 ‘ordinary Australians’ with him to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Rick Rycroft/AP)

“She said to me ‘First aid is (so important). How sensible (to have it as a skill). Everybody really should know a bit about that and to be able to respond and to react’.

“I thought I could never have had a higher endorsement than that.”

For such selflessness, Mrs Dempsey was awarded Senior Australian of the Year in 2022.

During the video call with the Queen, Mrs Dempsey was deeply touched by her genuine interest in the award recipients, as well as her “cheeky” sense of humour.

“She was so switched on, she was bright and alert and she did the most wonderful thing, which is truly reflective listening,” Mrs Dempsey said.

“She listened to our stories and then asked questions directly about what I’d said. So, you know, she was really very engaged, and so terribly keen to be able to meet us,” adding that it was the same day she withdrew from attending Parliament House but wanted to keep her Zoom call appointment with the 2022 Australians of the Year.

On Sunday, while attending a birthday party in her hometown of Canberra, she had been shocked to receive the invitation to the Queen’s funeral from the prime minister’s office.

“Oh my goodness. What an honour, what an absolute honour,” Mrs Dempsey said of the invitation.

She added she had been a great admirer of the Queen since the first time she glimpsed her – or rather her motorcade – when she was a kindergarten pupil during her first visit to Australia in 1954. It was the first time a reigning monarch had made the trip Down Under, with the Queen to make 16 trips in total during the course of her 70-year reign.

“She started in me, from that moment, that absolute desire to be a part of the service that people give before self. (She was a) very inspiring lady,” Mrs Dempsey said.

“She was a regal, lovely lady (who gave) her best to the very end.”

On Thursday evening in Australia, Mrs Dempsey will leave for London in an Australian delegation which will include Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the governor-general and nine other citizens who, like her, “have made extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

“As it turned out, it was at the direct request of the Queen,” Mrs Dempsey said. “It was in her wishes that ordinary people should come to the funeral so (the prime minister is) complying with that.

“And I’ve gotta tell you, I’m extremely ordinary. There’s nothing flash about me,” she joked.

Dylan Alcott celebrates victory in the men’s quads wheelchair singles on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Retired professional tennis player and 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott is among the Australians heading to the Queen’s funeral on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)

The other “ordinary Australians” will include this year’s Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott, 2021 senior Australian of the Year Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr-Baumann, local heroes Shanna Whan, Saba Abraham and Kim Smith, 2021 Western Australian of the Year Dr Helen Milroy, South Australian young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin, i4give day founder Danny Abdallah, and the Australian Racing Hall of Fame’s Chris Waller.

Accompanying them will be four leaders from the Pacific Commonwealth nations of the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea, who accepted Australia’s invitation to travel with its delegation earlier this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0