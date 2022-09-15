What the papers say – September 15 By Press Association September 15 2022, 6.40am What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Britain’s newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning of the Queen, with every paper showing the royal family delivering her coffin to Westminster Hall. “Your nation stands with you, Ma’am,” reads the Daily Express‘s front page. Front page: Your nation stands with you, Ma'am #TomorrowsPapersTodayMourners weep as they pay respect to the late monarch: https://t.co/xHsjMtYncu pic.twitter.com/1R9djkHB19— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 14, 2022 The i, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and Daily Mail splash with scenes from the building. Thursday's front page: The long goodbye#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1OV4KykY1U— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 14, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰OUR JEWEL, HER CROWN#Tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/lJMztt80c4— Metro (@MetroUK) September 14, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Nation's turn to say farewell'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/asFvnCukN3— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 14, 2022 Thursday’s TIMES: “A nation pays its respects” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ico0bwnMIf— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2022 Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Britain lines up to say farewell to the Queen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/36lgsNLIjz— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2022 Thursday’s Daily MAIL: “She lies at peace as her people bid solemn farewells” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dxtwWEn6rW— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2022 While The Sun, Daily Star and the Daily Mirror focus on the grieving royal family. On tomorrow's front page: pic.twitter.com/bOgRJEx2QT— The Sun (@TheSun) September 14, 2022 Thursday's front page: Shoulder to shoulder (for a day at least)#TomorrrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/jC0VD20bNZ pic.twitter.com/imG17jtCJp— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 14, 2022 Thursday's front page: Pride and the pain #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/lQeRd2C8Kf pic.twitter.com/9KEMVfwWV8— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 14, 2022 Elsewhere, The Guardian reports from the recently-freed Ukrainian city that endured months of Russian occupation. Guardian front page, Thursday 15 September 2022 – 'People disappeared': Izium recalls horror of occupation pic.twitter.com/N6G6pTz70h— The Guardian (@guardian) September 14, 2022 And the Financial Times writes that Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap the bankers’ bonus cap to boost the economy. Thursday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Kwarteng set to end cap on bankers’ bonuses” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0R7OfQsgGo— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’ Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0