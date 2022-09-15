Photographer recalls historic handshake between Queen and Martin McGuinness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Photographer recalls historic handshake between Queen and Martin McGuinness

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 10.50am Updated: September 15 2022, 2.22pm
The Queen shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by First Minister Peter Robinson at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
The Queen shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by First Minister Peter Robinson at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

The sole photographer to capture the historic moment the Queen greeted Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness has recalled it as the longest handshake he has ever shot.

Paul Faith, from Co Antrim, was asked to take the image of the monarch’s meeting with the former IRA commander inside the Lyric Theatre in Belfast in 2012.

The handshake between the Queen and Mr McGuinness, who was then Stormont deputy First Minister, was a highly symbolic gesture and is considered a landmark moment in Northern Ireland’s peace process journey from conflict toward reconciliation.

The PA news agency was asked to photograph the encounter and Mr Faith, who was then PA’s main photographer in Northern Ireland, was given the high-profile assignment.

The event at the Lyric Theatre was organised by peacebuilding organisation Cooperation Ireland and centred around an exhibition of portraits of Troubles victims painted by Northern Ireland artist Colin Davidson.

The Queen and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins were invited, as were then DUP First Minister Peter Robinson and deputy First Minister Mr McGuinness.

The first meeting between the Queen and Mr McGuinness, who died in 2017, took place privately within the theatre before a handshake in public soon after.

Royal visit to Northern Ireland – Day 2
The Queen shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

And Mr Faith was on the spot to capture it.

“It’s the longest handshake I think I’ve actually shot,” he said.

“I actually timed it and think it was about four seconds, and four seconds for a handshake is quite long.

“So I got plenty of frames of it and it was perfect – really, really nice.

“The Queen met a couple of other people and left and that was it.

“And then we turned around and walked up the stairs and Martin McGuinness said ‘well, that’s it done’.”

Former PA photographer Paul Faith took the famous photo (Mark Marlow/PA)

Mr Faith, from Glenarm, said his bosses were more stressed about the job than he was.

“The night before an editor rang me and he was in a real panic and I wasn’t. He said ‘I hope you’re nervous, it’s healthy if you are nervous’.

“He said ‘you need to be on your game for this’ and I said ‘look, it’s a handshake, I’ve done hundreds and thousands of handshakes in my career, it’ll come together and be all right’.

“More people were nervous about it than I was.”

He added: “Working with the Queen over the years I photographed her so many times and have been in close proximity to her and I always found her very courteous.”

