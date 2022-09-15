Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 11.34am
Nahum Goldman, President of the Jewish Claims Commission, centre, signs agreements between Germany and Israel in a ceremony in Luxembourg on September 10 1952 (AP)
The organisation handling claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Germany has agreed to pay approximately 1.2 billion euros (£1.04 billion) for home care and compensation for Holocaust survivors living around the world in 2023.

It will bring the overall amount of compensation Germany has paid to more than 80 billion euros (£69.45 billion).

The announcement came as Germany marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the compensation agreement that made it possible for Holocaust survivors to receive a measure of justice — the so-called Luxembourg Agreements.

More than six million European Jews were murdered by Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen during the Third Reich.

West German chancellor Konrad Adenauer signs agreements providing compensation for Jews who suffered under Nazi Germany in a ceremony in Luxembourg on September 10 1952
“The extermination of European Jews by the Nazis left a horrific chasm, not only in global Jewry, but in global humanity,” said Gideon Taylor, the president of the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

“These agreements laid the groundwork for compensation and restitution for those survivors who had lost everything and continue to serve as the foundation for the ongoing negotiations on behalf of the estimated 280,00 Holocaust survivors living around the world,” Mr Taylor added.

On Thursday, the German government invited hundreds of guests — including Holocaust survivors and members of the Claims Conference — to a ceremony at Berlin’s Jewish Museum to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the agreement and underline the special responsibility the country bears for the past, the present and the future.

“The Luxembourg Agreements were fundamental and led to financial compensation in the amount of more than 80 billion euros Germany has paid by the end of 2021,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also attended the ceremony.

“The payments to survivors and the home care programme are very close to our heart,” he added.

The Luxembourg Agreements, concluded in 1952, created the basis for all subsequent compensations for Nazi persecution.

The negotiations were very contentious at the time and even led to violent protests in Israel, where some argued that accepting reparation payments — which they called blood money — was the equivalent of forgiving the Nazis for their crimes.

Still, it was the first time in history that a defeated power paid compensation to civilians for losses and suffering.

“As visionary as those original negotiators were, they could not have possibly imagined the long-term and deep consequences of the Holocaust on survivors,” Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, told the Associated Press.

“No one possibly imagined that 70 years later there would still be elderly Holocaust survivors who were so impoverished, who were so needy, who were still suffering the dire consequences,” he said, adding that was the reason why the results of this year’s negotiation include an increase in home care of 130 million euros (£112.9 million).

Among other payments, 12 million euros (£10.4 million) emergency humanitarian payments will be given to 8,500 Ukrainian Holocaust survivors, and 170 million euros (£147.6 million) will go to a special hardship fund that will impact approximately 143,000 Holocaust survivors worldwide.

As the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, teaching the coming generations about the atrocities committed during the genocide of the Jewish people becomes ever more important.

Therefore, Germany agreed for the first time in the negotiations to specifically fund Holocaust education — with 10 million euros (£8.7 million) for 2022, 25 million euros (£21.7 million) for 2023, 30 million euros (£26 million) for 2024 and 35 million euros (£30.4 million) for 2025.

