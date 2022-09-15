Thousands queuing to pay respects to Queen ‘most moving part of week’ – Welby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thousands queuing to pay respects to Queen ‘most moving part of week’ – Welby

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 11.52am
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby talks to people near the final section of the queue to see the coffin of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby talks to people near the final section of the queue to see the coffin of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described witnessing thousands of mourners queuing to pay their respects to the Queen as “one of the most moving parts of the week”.

Justin Welby shook hands and posed for selfies with dozens of people who were waiting to view the Queen lying in state, and performed a blessing on a 10-year-old girl.

By 10am on Thursday, the queue leading up to Westminster Hall was around three miles long and stretched past London Bridge to HMS Belfast.

Before greeting those in line at The Victoria Tower Gardens in central London, the Archbishop said he was not at all surprised by the turnout and remembered the Queen as someone whose “wisdom was remarkable”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mr Welby chatted to people who had been queuing for hours (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “She was someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable, whose experience – I was the seventh Archbishop of Canterbury who she would have known – who really understood things and who prayed.”

Mr Welby also told reporters that seeing thousands of people flood to pay their respects had been “one of the most moving parts of this week”.

“In one sense, the people here stand for all those in the country who would like to be here and can’t be,” he said.

“I think it shows a sense of deep affection for the stability that the Queen represented and gave us.”

Mr Welby added that he was “not in the least” worried about a period of change under a new monarch and a new Prime Minister.

“I’m very, very relaxed about that,” he said.

“His Majesty the King is deeply committed to sticking with the constitution, and it’s very clear that the shift happened seamlessly.

“The strength of the way this country works is seen by the fact we lost both the prime minister and the monarch in a week and government just goes on.”

The Archbishop spoke to police officers and stewards who were manning the queue and paused to perform a blessing on 10-year-old Eva Garcia, who was in line with her father.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, talks to police officers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Eva, whose family are Anglican and moved to London from the US two weeks ago, told PA the moment was “very special” to her.

Her father, Juan Garcia, 41, added: “Eva is our oldest and it was really amazing.

“To have a leader of the church pray for your child in that way, I was very emotional.”

Retired nurse Alex Swinburne, 58, said she had been queuing since 4.20am and meeting the Archbishop had been a “spiritual moment”.

“It was very special,” she told PA.

“The Queen represented the church, so I think it’s very important that they’re being represented here.

“It felt like a spiritual moment before you go in at this stage, when we’ve all been queueing for so long.”

Christina Watson, 67, who used a walking stick and travelled from Sunderland to pay her respects to the Queen, said meeting the Archbishop was something she would remember for the rest of her life.

[[title]]

[[text]]

