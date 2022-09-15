Erling Haaland ‘living the dream’ at Man City and warns there is ‘more to come’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Erling Haaland ‘living the dream’ at Man City and warns there is ‘more to come’

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 1.02pm
Erling Haaland scored a stunning winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland scored a stunning winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland feels he is “living the dream” and has promised more goals as his amazing start at Manchester City continues.

The prolific Norwegian struck for a 13th time in just nine City appearances with a stunning late volleyed winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

His acrobatic effort from a swerving Joao Cancelo cross in the 84th minute secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium and capped a fine late comeback after a long-range John Stones equaliser moments earlier.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Haaland’s celebrations were muted against his former club (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think I have really long legs, that’s why I reached the ball, but it was a really good cross and a really good goal, I have to say,” said the 22-year-old.

“It’s quite nice. At the end I’m living the dream and I am happy. More to come!”

Until then Haaland had largely been kept quiet by his former team-mates in the Group G encounter.

After a drab first half, Dortmund went ahead with a well-taken header from the impressive Jude Bellingham just before the hour.

City boss Pep Guardiola responded with a triple substitution and one of the fresh players, Phil Foden, immediately teed up Haaland, who shaved the outside of a post.

The leveller came 10 minutes from time when Stones, pushing further forward in his role as a makeshift right-back, chanced his luck from distance.

With the momentum having shifted, Haaland had the final say when he leapt and stretched out a leg to expertly guide home Cancelo’s pinpoint ball.

Haaland toned down his celebrations out of respect for his former club and admitted it was a poignant moment.

“It was a special match for me, emotional,” said Haaland, who scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund before joining City in a £51million deal this summer.

“But for me I had to focus, I had to be ready for the things that I have to do against my former team. It is a football game.

“Of course it was emotional but it was a nice game.”

City defender Manuel Akanji, who followed Haaland from Dortmund to Manchester at the end of last month, also expects plenty more from the striker.

Manuel Akanji (right) has not been surprised by Haaland's brilliance
Manuel Akanji (right) has not been surprised by Haaland’s brilliance (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Switzerland international said: “I’m not surprised anymore what he can do. I think he can score any type of goal.

“What a cross from Joao and, obviously, he is there where he needs to be and it was a fantastic goal.

“I think he can keep going like this. He just needs to work hard, keep his head down and work every day.”

The result gave City a three-point advantage over Dortmund at the top of the group ahead of their back-to-back matches against FC Copenhagen next month.

Akanji said: “It was a really big win. We’ve set the tone that we are now leader of this group but the work doesn’t stop. We need to keep on going.”

