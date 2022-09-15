Muslim community leaders come together to sing God Save The King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Muslim community leaders come together to sing God Save The King

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 1.56pm Updated: September 15 2022, 5.00pm
School children from London join Muslims from across the UK at Regent’s Park Mosque to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II and to mark the accession of King, Charles III (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
School children from London join Muslims from across the UK at Regent’s Park Mosque to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II and to mark the accession of King, Charles III (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Worshippers at London Central Mosque have sung the national anthem, God Save The King, in what organisers said was a first in a UK mosque since the Queen’s death.

Muslim community leaders from across London and elsewhere in the UK attended a service at the mosque in Regent’s Park to honour the life of the Queen and to mark the accession of King Charles III.

Ahmad Al-Dubayan, of the Islamic Cultural Centre and London Central Mosque, told the PA news agency: “The purpose of this really is to show the sympathies and feelings of the Muslim communities in the UK.

“The Queen was loved by everybody, and everybody remembers the achievements and the good things about her.

“Muslims are so grateful and acknowledge all the things she did.”

He praised the Queen’s commitment to multiculturalism and her “commitment and devotion for the service of everybody that made the UK an oasis of freedom”.

The national anthem was sung as the service ended, which organisers said was the first time since the Queen’s death that God Save The King has been sung in a UK mosque.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Schoolchildren from London join Muslims from across the UK at Regent’s Park Mosque (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chairman of the Prince’s Trust International Board, Shabir Randeree, was present and described it as a “very moving moment”.

“It raised the hairs on the back of my neck for two reasons,” he said. “First, I was thrilled to be standing in a mosque singing God Save The King. And the second, I was deeply touched of course in trying to remember the Queen.”

He added: “It was a momentous moment and a very touching moment.”

He told PA: “The Muslim community are united with everyone, and you’ve seen an outpouring of grief, not just from the Muslim community but from all communities in the UK, and, dare I say, in the Commonwealth and worldwide as well.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A child with Union flags (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And it’s been an opportunity, a very positive opportunity, for all communities to show we stand together and we also mourn what is a very sad moment in our history, but we also celebrate the life of the Queen and her contribution.

“I think it’s very important for the Muslim community to be out here and to say what they felt, and to also have the royal family and others and the entire country notice that they mourn deeply the passing of the monarch.”

He said: “I think King Charles will carry on the work of the Queen in terms of interfaith relations. It’s an area in which he’s had a deep passion,” adding: “Having all communities interact is at the very core of his belief.”

