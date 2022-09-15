Ex-footballer fell as though he had passed out, Pc’s assault trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-footballer fell as though he had passed out, Pc’s assault trial told

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 2.32pm
The scene in Meadow Close, Telford (Joe Giddens/PA)
The scene in Meadow Close, Telford (Joe Giddens/PA)

A female police officer struck retired football star Dalian Atkinson up to three times with a baton, after he had fallen to the ground “as if somebody has passed out”, an eyewitness has told a jury.

The retrial of West Mercia Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith has heard claims that she lashed out at the former Aston Villa player when he posed no threat.

Her colleague, Benjamin Monk, was convicted of manslaughter last year, after tasering and then twice kicking Mr Atkinson in the head before his death in the early hours of August 15, 2016.

Dalian Atkinson death
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, arriving at her retrial (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Bettley-Smith, 32, denies assault, claiming she acted lawfully in defence of others when she delivered baton strikes to Mr Atkinson near his father’s home in Meadow Close, Trench, Telford, Shropshire.

Mr Atkinson, whose career also included spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, is believed to have been in a disturbed mental state at the time of the incident, probably due to a build-up of toxins caused by kidney failure.

Giving evidence from the witness box on the third day of Bettley-Smith’s retrial at Birmingham Crown Court, Meadow Close resident Victor Swinburne said he had looked out of his window after hearing “authoritative” voices instructing someone to sit down and stay where they were.

He told the court: “I heard a crackling noise and assumed that it did sound like a taser.

“The gentleman said ‘10,000 volts is nothing to me’ or something to that effect, swept his arm across his chest – I would think to remove the electrodes.”

After hearing glass smashing twice, Mr Swinburne saw officers “reversing” away from Mr Atkinson, who was making comments in which he claimed to be “the messiah” and said he could see the police were scared.

The witness, who said Mr Atkinson had appeared “arrogant, not necessarily aggressive”, added: “He was tasered again and he went down… as if somebody has passed out.

Dalian Atkinson death
Dalian Atkinson (Karen Wright/PA)

“He sort of literally went down on his right shoulder. He went rigid but I think there was probably minor movements as if you have had an electric shock.”

The two officers were shouting for the man to put his hands behind his back, Mr Swinburne said.

The witness added: “As soon as he went down, the male officer went in first and gave him some kicks to the torso, and then the female officer afterwards went in. And she shielded my view of the gentleman.

“However I could see she struck the baton two or three times.

“I never saw him move once he had fallen.”

Asked to tell the jury where the female officer was standing in relation to the male Pc, Mr Swinburne added: “Just behind him. He was on the left, she was on the right.

“She had a truncheon in her right hand. She struck him two, possibly three times. I wouldn’t know whereabouts because my view was restricted – I was looking at her back and then somebody in front of her on the ground.”

Prosecutor Paul Jarvis asked: “Was the man on the ground doing anything to try and ward off those strikes?”

Mr Swinburne answered: “Not that I could see with my limited visibility.”

Following the kicks and baton strikes, the witness said, he heard four loud distinctive “bronchial” noises and the scene changed into a casualty situation – with Mr Atkinson being placed into a recovery position.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Richard Smith KC, Mr Swinburne was asked if Mr Atkinson was still moving after he went to the ground.

The witness added: “He could have, potentially. However I didn’t see it.”

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0