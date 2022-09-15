Warm welcome in Manchester for Edward and Sophie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warm welcome in Manchester for Edward and Sophie

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 2.42pm Updated: September 15 2022, 3.12pm
The Earl and Countess of Wessex light candles at Manchester Cathedral in memory of the Queen (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have lit candles at Manchester Cathedral in memory of the Queen.

Crowds in the city gave Edward and Sophie a warm welcome on Thursday as they also viewed floral tributes in St Ann’s Square and a book of condolence at the Central Library.

The couple travelled to Manchester a day after they paid their respects with the rest of the royal family at Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state.

Members of the public have flocked to the cathedral since the monarch’s death to sign a book of condolence and light a candle.

The Earl of Wessex in St Ann's Square
The Earl of Wessex lays a floral tribute in St Ann’s Square, Manchester, following the death of the Queen (Peter Byrne/PA)

The earl and countess were invited by the Dean of Manchester, the Very Rev Rogers Govender, and the Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, to each light a candle.

They were also shown photographs of the Queen’s last visit to the cathedral, to mark the 600th anniversary celebration of the collegiate church in July 2021.

Earlier, city council leader Bev Craig showed Edward and Sophie similar books of condolences opened at the library’s reading room, where they also looked at a number of cards written by local children.

The royal couple then moved on to St Ann’s Square which, in May 2017, was filled with bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages and tributes in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people were killed.

Floral tributes and messages of condolence have been left in the square again in large numbers in memory of the Queen.

Edward lay a floral tribute as he inspected the bouquets surrounding the statue of free trade campaigner Richard Cobden.

The Countess of Wessex in St Ann's Square
The Countess of Wessex meets members of the public as she views floral tributes in St Ann’s Square, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Queen’s youngest son shook hands with people lining the square as they offered their condolences, while Sophie embraced one young well-wisher.

Council employee Juliet Felstead, 27, who is leading a team of volunteers overlooking the site, spoke to Edward.

She said: “He was just really grateful for all of the volunteers who have been out over the week to oversee the tributes.

“They were both touched by all the messages and the kindness that has been shown.

“We have seen a steady stream of people, with many sharing their memories of the Queen, including some ex-service personnel. It’s meant a lot to people.”

The cards and messages will be saved and later archived at Manchester Art Gallery, as the Arena bombing tributes were.

Edward and Sophie spoke to onlookers at each of the three stops on their visit.

Outside the cathedral one woman said to the earl: “We really appreciate you coming … we are just so sorry for your loss.”

She offered her hand which Edward shook and then told her: “Thank you.”

The royal couple continued to greet members of the public and thank them for their support before the crowd clapped and cheered as they departed the city.

