Home News UK & World

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 3.40pm
Roger Federer won Wimbledon on eight occasions (Adam Davy/PA)
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.

The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.

Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.

Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.

2001

Roger Federer suffered a quarter-final exit at the hands of Tim Henman in 2001
2002

In 2002, Federer crashed out of the first round after losing in straight sets to Mario Ancic (Rebecca Naden/PA)
2003

Federer celebrates after winning his first Wimbledon title. He saw off Mark Philippoussis in straight sets
2004

In 2004, Federer earned his second title at SW19 with victory over Andy Roddick
2005

Federer beat Roddick in the final for a second consecutive year to seal his third SW19 title
2006

Federer shakes hands with Nadal after seeing off the Spaniard in four sets to secure a fourth straight Wimbledon title
2007

Federer sinks to his knees after beating Nadal in the 2007 final to take the title for a fifth time
2008

In 2008, Federer was a beaten finalist after Nadal triumphed in one of the all-time classic finals on Centre Court
2009

The Swiss returned to winning ways in 2009 with victory over Roddick to claim his sixth SW19 championship
2010

Tomas Berdych ended Federer's 2010 championships with victory against the reigning champion in the last eight
2011

In 2011, Federer failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals for a second straight year following defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2012

Federer secured his seventh Wimbledon crown after beating Andy Murray
2013

Federer suffered a surprise second-round exit to Sergiy Stakhovsky in 2013
2014

Federer came up short of clinching an eighth SW19 triumph after losing to Novak Djokovic
2015

Federer lost in the final to Djokovic for a second successive year
2016

Milos Raonic held his nerve to defeat Federer in five sets and reach the final
2017

Federer celebrates after winning a record eighth Wimbledon title with victory against Marin Cilic
2018

Federer suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to Kevin Anderson in 2018
2019

In what would prove to be his last appearance in the final at Wimbledon, Federer failed to take a ninth title after losing to Djokovic
2021

Roger Federer waves goodbye to the Wimbledon crowd for the final time after he suffered a last-eight exit to Hubert Hurkacz
