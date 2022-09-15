Volunteer who grabbed gunman who fired at Queen recalls being thanked by monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Volunteer who grabbed gunman who fired at Queen recalls being thanked by monarch

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 4.08pm
John Heasman, centre, was personally thanked by the Queen following his heroics (PA)
John Heasman, centre, was personally thanked by the Queen following his heroics (PA)

A St John Ambulance volunteer who stopped a young man shooting the Queen has told how he was left “dumbstruck” when he was thanked by the monarch and her family after the incident.

In 1981, 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant fired six blank shots at the Queen while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Retired forklift and delivery driver John Heasman, now 78, of Bermondsey, south-east London, was the first to grab Sarjeant while on voluntary first aid duty, not knowing at the time it was a blank gun.

Royalty – Shots Fired at Queen Elizabeth II – Trooping the Colour, London
Marcus Sarjeant fired blank shots at the Queen in 1981 and was later jailed for treason (PA)

Later, while volunteering at a royal garden party in 1982, Mr Heasman was invited to a surprise meeting with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the then Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal.

He told the PA news agency: “The Queen said to me ‘this is an informal discussion just to say thank-you for what you done for me on the day of last year’s Trooping’.

“I was dumbstruck, I looked at her and said ‘thank-you, Your Majesty, Ma’am’, and she was just talking away.

“She invited me to sit down and she sat opposite and offered me a cup of tea or a biscuit or cake, but I told her ‘no thank-you, we just had one of your lovely sandwiches before we came up’.

“We were chatting for 15 minutes, she asked about the incident and how I noticed the young man with the gun.

“She told me ‘you know you’ve done a brave thing’, I said ‘not really Ma’am I just turned around and held on to the gun in a certain position’, but obviously at the time no-one knew it was a blank gun.”

John Heasman in uniform
John Heasman has volunteered with St John Ambulance since 1959 (St John Ambulance/PA)

He added: “Diana just said ‘hello’ I think. The Duke of Edinburgh shook my hand and said ‘well done young man, thank-you for what you’ve done,’ type of thing. Charles was in his 30s, like me.

“I think they were just there together relaxing and having tea and wanted to thank me.”

Mr Heasman, who has volunteered for St John Ambulance since 1959, also works at Millwall Football Club.

He said he has put his name down to provide support at ceremonial events, including the Queen’s state funeral, and her lying in state.

Sarjeant was handed a prison sentence under the Treason Act and jailed for five years.

Mr Heasman added: “I was very upset to hear the Queen had died, but I’m so glad I have this memory, being thanked by her is something I’ll never forget.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0