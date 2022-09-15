Silent crowds file past the coffin of the only British monarch most have known

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Silent crowds file past the coffin of the only British monarch most have known

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 4.48pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A constant procession of mourners is continuing to make its way through Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the Queen’s lying in state.

Members of the public who have queued for hours along the Thames are making their way down wide stone steps to file past the Queen’s coffin as it lies draped in the Royal Standard on a wooden frame in the centre of Westminster Hall.

The jewels in the Imperial State Crown, sceptre and orb, which are placed on top, glitter in the candlelight and light shining from high windows and the vaulted wooden ceiling of the 900-year-old hall.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

The room at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, empty of its usual visitors’ desks and displays and chattering groups, is hushed, footsteps muffled on carpet laid along its length as the mourners file silently through.

They range from those old enough to have been born before the Queen’s reign to children too young to understand the history they are witnessing.

MPs and their guests, security guards and parliamentary staff have joined members of the public for the slow walk past the coffin.

Some are dressed in dark suits, formal wear or uniforms, but most are in ordinary clothes, suitable for queuing in the elements.

As they draw level with the coffin, many stop for a moment, bowing their heads, bringing their hands together in what seems to be a quiet prayer of thanks, saluting or crossing themselves.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Many are visibly moved by the brief experience they have waited hours for, wiping away tears or putting an arm around friends or family members as they move on.

Every so often, the hall stills and the procession of mourners stops as a new 10-strong watch of royal guards makes a slow march into the hall, to take up their places on the dais and relieve the motionless troops around the coffin.

Then the procession begins again. The mourners keep coming, and will continue to come until early on Monday before the Queen’s state funeral.

As they reach the far end of the hall, many turn again before heading out into a bright, busy central London afternoon, to say a final quiet goodbye to the only British monarch that most had ever known before now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Queen Consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the King’s side (Daniel Leal/PA)
Queen Consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’
Unidentified graves in Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Members of the public stand in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (PA)
Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’
Jadon Sancho (second left) is not giving up on the World Cup (Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images)
Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA).
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while the lying in state continues, accessible to the public 24 hours a day (Victoria Jones/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Victoria Jones/PA)
Showers forecast for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin in London
(Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch
King Charles III (Kate Green/PA)
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –…

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0