London hotel prices continue to soar as Queen’s funeral nears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

London hotel prices are continuing to soar as the Queen’s funeral nears.

Mourners booking a room in the centre of the capital for Sunday – the night before the service – are being charged hundreds of pounds more than people staying a week later, analysis by the PA news agency found.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital during the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The cheapest room at Park Plaza County Hall – one of the closest hotels to Westminster Abbey – on Sunday night costs £999 compared with £268 seven days later.

Crowne Plaza Albert Embankment is charging £620 on the eve of the funeral.

That is nearly two-and-a-half times more than on Sunday September 25, when the price is £252.

Rooms at Novotel Waterloo cost £500 on Sunday and £241 a week later.

Many hotels near Westminster Abbey owned by lower-priced chains such as Premier Inn and Travelodge are fully booked for Sunday night.

Premier Inn has no rooms left at several of its properties, including County Hall, Waterloo (Westminster Bridge) and Leicester Square.

The nearest location with availability is Victoria, where a room costs £169 on Sunday, compared with £111 a week later.

The closest available Travelodge hotel is Waterloo.

A one-night stay on Sunday is priced at £160, while someone visiting on September 25 will pay just £63.

London-based travel company HotelPlanner said the average occupancy rate at the city’s hotels is “approaching 95%”, which is around a fifth higher than normal for this time of year.

Chief executive Tim Hentschel said: “Rates are up for hotels in all star categories, and HotelPlanner expect rates to double as we get closer to the funeral, especially four and five-star hotels that are being filled with thousands of foreign dignitaries and elected officials with a large entourage.

“Most of the iconic London hotels like the Savoy, Dorchester, Mandarin Oriental and the Taj will reach all-time peak occupancy this week with all-time high room rates, up to £2,000.”