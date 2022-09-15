Almost 300 given medical assistance around route of queue to see the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 300 given medical assistance around route of queue to see the Queen

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 5.00pm
Members of the public in the queue in Victoria Tower Gardens, London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Members of the public in the queue in Victoria Tower Gardens, London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ambulance teams treated almost 300 members of the public along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas, on the day the line formally opened.

Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

Wednesday saw members of the public line the streets to see the Queen’s coffin leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, while thousands began the long process of queuing to see the Queen lying in state.

An LAS spokeswoman said: “Working with our partners, we cared for 291 patients yesterday up until midnight along the lying-in-state queuing route and surrounding areas, including Hyde Park, Whitehall and Millbank.

“Seventeen of these patients were taken to hospital.”

Over coming days tens of thousands of people will wait in line for hours for the chance to see the Queen lying in state.

Government guidance advises prospective queuers they will need “to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving”.

A separate, shorter, accessible queue is available for people with a disability or long-term condition, who have specific needs or are unable to stand for an extended period of time.

St John Ambulance said its volunteers and healthcare professionals have cared for more than 400 people around Buckingham Palace and other sites since it started providing 24-hour medical support last Friday.

More than half of these – 235 people – were treated on Wednesday in London and Windsor.

A small number of patients presented with medical emergencies and needed hospital treatment, the charity said, and the most common complaints were blisters, dehydration and feeling faint.

The charity has 30 treatment centres in London, including along the route to the lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Some 600 St John Ambulance volunteers are on hand along with hundreds of other volunteers, stewards, marshals and police officers.

The charity said it is “proud and privileged” to be providing first aid, and is issuing advice on how queuers can ensure they are prepared.

It recommends people pack extra clothes, such as multiple thin layers, socks and waterproofs, an umbrella which can also be used as a sunshade, comfortable shoes and blister plasters.

Queuers should also ensure they have plenty of food and water to keep hydrated, eat and drink regularly, and have enough medication if needed.

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance’s medical director, said: “This is a difficult time for many, and the news can affect people in different ways.

“So look out for one another, and if you’re upset and struggling emotionally, please do reach out for help and talk to someone.

“Lastly, but most importantly, please head for a St John Ambulance treatment centre or look out for one of our volunteers if you or someone you’re with is injured or feeling unwell.”

