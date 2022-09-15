UK Covid-19 inquiry delayed by two weeks to respect national mourning period By Press Association September 15 2022, 5.04pm The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death, officials have said. The inquiry, which will investigate decisions made by Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic, was due to begin on September 20, but has been postponed until October 4. It will begin with a preliminary hearing, which will outline how the inquiry will develop and what it will investigate. Flowers by the National Covid Memorial Wall in London (Yui Mok/PA) During this hearing, inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will hold a short period of silence to commemorate the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives. The first full hearings will focus on early 2020 until the first national lockdown was imposed on March 23 that year. Later sessions will look into the responses of the Government and devolved administrations. Witnesses are due to give evidence over the summer, the inquiry has said. National mourning began the day the Queen died, and continues until the end of the day of the state funeral on September 19. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Queen Consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’ Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’ Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive What will happen today following the death of the Queen? What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen Showers forecast for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin in London King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –… More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0