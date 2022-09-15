UK Covid-19 inquiry delayed by two weeks to respect national mourning period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK Covid-19 inquiry delayed by two weeks to respect national mourning period

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 5.04pm
The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death (PA)
The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death (PA)

The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death, officials have said.

The inquiry, which will investigate decisions made by Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic, was due to begin on September 20, but has been postponed until October 4.

It will begin with a preliminary hearing, which will outline how the inquiry will develop and what it will investigate.

Coronavirus public inquiry
Flowers by the National Covid Memorial Wall in London (Yui Mok/PA)

During this hearing, inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will hold a short period of silence to commemorate the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives.

The first full hearings will focus on early 2020 until the first national lockdown was imposed on March 23 that year.

Later sessions will look into the responses of the Government and devolved administrations.

Witnesses are due to give evidence over the summer, the inquiry has said.

National mourning began the day the Queen died, and continues until the end of the day of the state funeral on September 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Queen Consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the King’s side (Daniel Leal/PA)
Queen Consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’
Unidentified graves in Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Members of the public stand in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (PA)
Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’
Jadon Sancho (second left) is not giving up on the World Cup (Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images)
Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA).
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while the lying in state continues, accessible to the public 24 hours a day (Victoria Jones/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Victoria Jones/PA)
Showers forecast for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin in London
(Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch
King Charles III (Kate Green/PA)
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –…

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0