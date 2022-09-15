Rory McIlroy rues a late night until eagle gets him flying in Italian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy rues a late night until eagle gets him flying in Italian Open

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 6.44pm
Rory McIlroy (right) is congratulated by his caddie Harry Diamond after his eagle during the first round of the Italian Open (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Rory McIlroy (right) is congratulated by his caddie Harry Diamond after his eagle during the first round of the Italian Open (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Rory McIlroy blamed a late night for his slow start before living up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite in the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Starting on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, McIlroy was one over par after eight holes and threw his ball away in frustration following a bogey on the 17th.

The four-time major winner then had to hole from 18 feet to save par on the 18th and from seven feet on the first, but kick-started his round by holing out from 115 yards for an eagle on the par-four third.

Birdies at the fifth, eighth and ninth completed an inward half of 30 and an opening four-under-par 67, leaving McIlroy a shot behind US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick had completed 15 holes of his round before play was suspended for the day due to darkness, the result of an earlier one-hour delay caused by the threat of lightning.

Asked what he was thinking midway through his round, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “Probably that I shouldn’t have stayed up so late last night! I felt like I was still half asleep playing that front nine.

“That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick-started my round a little bit and I played some really good golf on the way in.

“I can’t complain, I played the more difficult nine well today and the easier nine not so well so probably evened out. I just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days.”

McIlroy met with Europe captain Luke Donald and fellow likely Ryder Cup players for dinner and “team bonding” on Wednesday evening, with the topic of how to set up the course to favour the home side no doubt on the agenda.

“Stats-wise the American team are very good from 150 (yards) in, so they’re trying to set the golf course up that it’s a challenge to get your tee shots within that range,” McIlroy added.

“Even this year compared to last year some of the tee shots have been brought in, the rough’s been brought in on either side. You’ve got bunkers you can carry at 300, 310 (yards), but the angle that’s created is very tight and you’re hitting it into a smaller window.

“I think by forcing people to play more conservative off the tee helps the Europeans a little bit, I think that’s part of the strategy for next year.”

Fitzpatrick, who was part of the dinner and Ryder Cup discussion, picked up two shots on the front nine and then carded a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th to move to the top of the leaderboard, one shot ahead of an eight-strong group which included McIlroy, Eddie Pepperell and Scott Jamieson.

