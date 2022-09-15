First mourner says paying respects to Queen ‘helped with loss of late husband’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

First mourner says paying respects to Queen ‘helped with loss of late husband’

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 7.06pm
Vanessa Nathakumaran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Vanessa Nathakumaran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The first mourner to pay her respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall said the experience has helped her cope with the death of her husband.

Vanessa Nanthakumaran, from Harrow, north-west London, queued for more than 50 hours on Albert Embankment to see the Queen lying in state.

Ms Nanthakumaran, 56, who spoke to the PA news agency when she reached Lambeth Bridge at noon on Monday, said her husband Nallathamby Nanthakumaran died in February.

She was in the middle of preparing food for loved ones for a seven-month memorial when the news of the Queen’s death broke on September 8.

Speaking to PA on Thursday after she had paid her respects to the Queen, Ms Nanthakumaran said: “I lost my husband in February and (seeing the Queen’s coffin) helped me overcome the bereavement.

“It is helping me in the process of my husband’s death – it was just sharing this that is helping me as well.”

Ms Nanthakumaran said queuing for two days and being interviewed by the media was a “different experience”.

She said she was “happy” to be the first to see the Queen and be “involved in a bit of history”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Vanessa Nathakumaran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I’m so privileged that this opportunity was given to the public,” she said.

“I will be remembering this for my life.

“I still can’t believe it – it’s unreal that I have done it.”

She spent the two days with Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, and Grace Gothard, from south London – the second and third people to join the queue – and they took turns to have naps in a shared sleeping bag.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Vanessa Nathakumaran with Anne Daley (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Everyone was friendly,” Ms Nanthakumaran said, adding that volunteers, police and stewards brought them food, coffee and even a gazebo to shelter under.

Ms Nanthakumaran said Monday night was “OK” and “warm” but Tuesday night “was the challenging one as it was raining hard”.

“Even though it was rain or shine, it was worth the wait that we made it for our special Queen. It is once in a lifetime – we aren’t going to see her again,” she said.

“I was determined to do this from the time I heard that the Queen had passed away.”

On walking into Westminster Hall, she said she was “really nervous” and felt the weight of being the first mourner.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

“I was controlling my emotions when I was walking in there,” she said. “I didn’t want to emotionally walk in there, I wanted to do it properly.”

The atmosphere was “peaceful”, she said, adding: “I felt like I was the only person there.

“It was a sad experience and very emotional.”

Ms Nanthakumaran said she curtsied, said prayers in her head and thanked the Queen for “her great service”.

“It was only when I went past, it then hit me that she has really gone, that it’s real and it’s no more, and we are never going to see the Queen again,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Queen Consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the King’s side (Daniel Leal/PA)
Queen Consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’
Unidentified graves in Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Members of the public stand in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (PA)
Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’
Jadon Sancho (second left) is not giving up on the World Cup (Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images)
Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA).
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while the lying in state continues, accessible to the public 24 hours a day (Victoria Jones/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Victoria Jones/PA)
Showers forecast for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin in London
(Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch
King Charles III (Kate Green/PA)
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –…

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0