Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 9.00pm
Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls
Cardi B (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B resolved a years-long criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty on Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.

The 29-year-old WAP singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”

Cardi B, a New York City native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges stemming from the August 2018 fights. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

Cardi B-Strip Club Fracas
Cardi B (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

According to prosecutors, Cardi B and her entourage were targeting employees of Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, over an apparent personal dispute.

In one fight, chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown as the group argued with a bartender. She and another employee had minor injuries.

“No one is above the law,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “In pleading guilty today, Ms Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

In 2019, Cardi B rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge. Prosecutors then presented the case to a grand jury and obtained an indictment that included the two felony charges.

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to,” said Cardi B, adding that she wanted to set a good example for her two children.

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now,” she added.

“I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

Cardi B’s chart-topping hits include I Like It and the Maroon 5 collaboration Girls Like You.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

(Steffan Hill/BBC/PA)
More shocks in store as Bloodlands returns to TV, promises James Nesbitt
John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten (Ian West/PA)
Sex Pistols respond to John Lydon claims over ‘tasteless Queen cash-ins’
The SAY award ceremony will take place in Stirling for the first time in October (Rory Barnes/PA)
Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions
John Lydon of the Sex Pistols (Chris Ison/PA)
John Lydon: It’s disrespectful for Sex Pistols to benefit from the Queen’s death
Timothee Chalamet (Doug Peters/PA)
Timothee Chalamet makes history as British Vogue cover star
Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)
Huw Edwards among broadcasters to lead BBC coverage of Queen’s funeral
Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham to host ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral
Ai Weiwei (Shu Tomioka/Japan Art Association/PA)
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei awarded global arts prize valued at more than £90,000
Filipino student Nino Angelo Orosco used ballpoint pens to create a drawing of the Queen (Nino Angelo Orosco/PA)
Artists around the world create tributes to the Queen
Gayle Ritchie and David Baddiel on a sauna-themed trip to Finland.
Travel: Sauna-themed trip to Finland with David Baddiel

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0