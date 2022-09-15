Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 10.32pm
Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, has given his view on Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea (Nick Potts/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, has given his view on Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea (Nick Potts/PA)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has joked he would have to start in goal if the South faced the North in a Premier League All-Star match.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has floated the idea of the Premier League adopting the American sporting custom of an All-Star contest.

Co-controlling Blues owner Boehly believes an All-Star clash could raise as much as 200million US Dollars (£174million) for the English footballing pyramid.

Chelsea’s Spain goalkeeper Kepa admitted an All-Star match could be difficult to fit into football’s already crowded calendar, but did not totally shoot down the idea.

When asked who would start in goal in the South’s line-up in the mooted All-Star clash, Kepa jokingly replied: “Me of course!

“It would be a big game, there’s a lot of big players in this league, both in the North and the South.

“We will see, it’s a different idea, but I don’t know at what point we could play this game. So we will see, I don’t know.

“I heard something about it but I didn’t watch Todd saying that.

“It’s a completely different idea, so you never know. We’d have to know a little bit more about it.”

Chelsea’s players are getting to grips with a new manager to go along with the Stamford Bridge club’s new owners.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, right, has made a big impact in a short time as Chelsea co-controlling owner (Adam Davy/PA)

Graham Potter oversaw his first match at the Blues helm in Wednesday’s frustrating 1-1 Champions League draw with RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Potter was headhunted from Brighton by new owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked last week.

Chelsea’s fans chanted Tuchel’s name on 21 minutes against Salzburg, to pay tribute to the German boss and his 2021 Champions League triumph with the Blues.

Kepa admitted Chelsea’s sadness at Tuchel’s exit, but insisted the Blues and their fans must now throw their support behind new manager Potter.

“First of all we are sad obviously because with Thomas we achieved big things together,” said Kepa.

“We had a very good time with him, so it’s sad always when one manager is sacked.

Chelsea v RB Salzburg – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter, pictured, has taken the helm at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“And now we have a new start, different ideas, and I think all the fans, they are waiting for what is going to happen, how it’s going to be.

“So let’s train, take the ideas quick, now we have a couple of days without a game, so let’s train and take his ideas.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy few last days, but it’s a new manager, new ideas and it’s only the beginning.

“Graham is very positive in his mind, and he tries to give us possibilities on the pitch.

“We’ve only had two or three trainings with him, but it’s a good starting point already.”

