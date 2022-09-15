Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 11.14pm
Eddie Butler has died aged 65 (PA)
Eddie Butler has died aged 65 (PA)

Eddie Butler’s broadcasting colleagues led the tributes following the former Wales rugby captain’s death aged 65.

BBC stalwart Butler died in his sleep on Thursday, during a charity trek in Peru.

Jonathan Davies and Brian Moore, who regularly sat alongside Butler in the commentary box, were among the first to pay their respects.

Former Wales playmaker Davies tweeted: “Totally devastated with the news about Eddie.

“Lost a charming man and a great friend. My thoughts are with Sue and all the children.”

Butler starred in Pontypool’s back-row in the 1970s, before breaking through with Wales in 1980.

The accomplished broadcaster’s poetic poise and lilt lent itself in later years to colourful voice-over pieces, often delivered on Olympics duty.

Moore lamented the loss of an “iconic” voice in sports broadcasting and a “very dear friend”.

“Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man,” he tweeted. “Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it.

“Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice. I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.”

Television presenter Gabby Logan, who fronts the BBC’s Six Nations coverage, added: “Eddie was a wonderful broadcaster, the kindest man and such great company.

“Many of us who worked with him are heartbroken.”

Tributes were also paid by Wales’ politicians, with First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeting: “Extremely sad to hear of Eddie’s passing.

“Eddie was an incredible player and a supremely talented broadcaster. Wales will miss him terribly.”

Butler had, in recent years, been a vocal supporter of Welsh independence, addressing crowds at a march in Merthyr Tydfil in 2019.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price praised Butler’s “lyricism and humanity” and said people would be marching for the former British and Irish Lion at a forthcoming independence rally in Cardiff.

“Eddie Butler was the most special man – a voice whose lyricism and humanity resonated across the nation, the generations, the world,” tweeted Price.

“We have lost one of the greats. Thinking of Eddie’s family and the many others who loved him. Come October 1 Eddie Mawr (Big Eddie) we’ll march for you.”

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton paid tribute to Butler’s “amazing contribution” to sport and journalism.

“Stunned at the news and passing of Eddie Butler,” said Warburton.

“Thoughts with his family. What an amazing contribution to rugby and broadcasting.

“A privilege to have played and co-commentated with his voice. RIP Eddie.”

World Rugby chairman and Grand Slam-winning England captain Sir Bill Beaumont hailed Butler’s peerless commentary brilliance.

“Eddie Butler was a true commentary great – the recognisable voice of the sport to millions and unrivalled in his storytelling behind the mic,” Beaumont tweeted.

“Captain of Wales and a superb player, he was also a true gentleman. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with his family and BBC colleagues.”

