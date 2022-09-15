King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 12.04am
(Chris Jackson/PA)
(Chris Jackson/PA)

The King and the Queen Consort will visit Wales for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will return to the country on Friday as its monarch after serving for 64 years as the Prince of Wales.

Heading to Cardiff, the nation’s capital, the royal couple will journey first to Llandaff Cathedral, then to the Senedd, the Welsh parliament, and lastly on to Cardiff Castle.

Prince of Wales tour of Wales – Day 2
Charles will be accompanied by his wife Camilla (Matt Cardy/PA)

Members of the public have been invited to line the routes to all three locations, with people also allowed entry to Cardiff Castle on a first come, first served basis.

It will be the last destination on the tour of nations they embarked on after Charles’s proclamation as King, travelling more than 1,500 miles around the UK in his first week on the throne.

As Charles sets foot on Welsh soil, after landing near the cathedral, a gun salute will be fired by the reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery at Cardiff Castle.

Arriving at the cathedral by car he will be met by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan before taking part in a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen, which will be led by the dean.

The Archbishop of Wales, Bishop of Bangor Andy John, will give an address, and First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to give a reading.

Emerging from the cathedral they will greet mourners, well-wishers and schoolchildren before leaving to travel to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A gun salute is expected when the King touches down on Welsh soil (Ben Birchall/PA)

Soldiers from 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, The Royal Welsh, sailors from the Royal Navy and RAF personnel will line the King’s path to the Senedd.

Trumpeters from The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh will also perform.

The King will be presented with a motion of condolence in the Senedd’s main debating chamber by the leaders of the main parties.

Charles will then stand to reply and Llywydd Elin Jones MS, the Senedd’s presiding officer and speaker, will close the session.

The King may say a sentence in the country’s native language during his speech, as he has done in visits to the other devolved nations.

Charles and Camilla will then have a chance to read some of the condolence messages left by members during a special session on Sunday when the Senedd was recalled.

Ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd
The Queen attended the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in October (Jacob King/PA)

The new King and Queen Consort will go on a procession through the city on their way to Cardiff Castle.

At the castle, members of The Royal Welsh will be in place to receive the King, including Goat Major Sergeant Mark Jackson and Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regiment’s official mascot, a goat.

Farrier Major Mark Holland and Lance Corporal Emrys Forlan Jones, the regimental Welsh mountain pony from 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and 60 cadets from across Wales will also be present.

The King will have a private audience with Mr Drakeford and Senedd speaker Ms Jones.

In the castle’s Banqueting Hall Charles and Camilla will hold a reception for local charities and faith leaders.

An anti-monarchist protest, organised by a number of groups under the banner Real Democracy Now, is due to be held outside the castle grounds from 1pm.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The royal couple will be greeted at the castle by military personnel including Royal Welsh mascot Lance Corporal Shenkin IV (Ben Birchall/PA)

The royal visit will be televised for people wishing to stay at home.

Those attending in person are advised not to bring large bags, to dress for the weather, bring plenty of water and prepare for long periods of standing.

Many roads in and around the city will be closed so walking or using public transport is advised, Cardiff Council said.

Charles and Camilla’s last official visit to Wales was in July, when they travelled to areas and organisations across South Wales.

The tour included trips to Treorchy High Street in the Rhondda Valley, where Charles was pictured pulling a pint behind the bar at The Lion pub.

They also visited the National Botanic Garden of Wales, St Govan’s Chapel, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the opening of Hay Castle in Hay-on-Wye.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Wales is the last country the King will visit before the Queen’s funeral on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles bestowed his former title of the Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, on his son William on September 9, during his first speech as King a day after the Queen died.

William’s wife Kate, now the Princess of Wales, is the first to hold the title since Diana.

A petition calling for an end to the Prince of Wales title has gathered more than 25,000 signatures.

It has been suggested that William’s investiture could be held in Llandaff Cathedral next year following his father’s coronation.

Charles’s investiture took place in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle, North Wales, and drew protests from Welsh nationalists and Welsh language campaigners.

In an interview with ITV’s politics programme Sharp End on Monday, former Welsh minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas recalled a conversation he had Charles about the investiture during which he claims the then-Prince of Wales said: “Do you think I want to put William through what I went through?”

