Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 12.40am
Members of the public stand in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (PA)
Members of the public stand in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (PA)

The queue to reach the Queen’s coffin took some mourners more than nine hours to complete but many said the long wait was worth it.

At one point during the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall volunteers along the route, which hugged the south banks of the River Thames, said there could be another 10-12 hours to go from Tower Bridge.

Mourners said there was “breath-taking” serenity awaiting them in Westminster Hall where “you could hear a pin drop” in the silence.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.(Victoria Jones/PA)

As of 11.30pm on Thursday, the queue was 4.9 miles long, drifting back as far as Southwark Park in Bermondsey, with an estimated wait time of nine hours.

Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the back of the queue just before 3pm.

The mother-of-three said:  “My sons think I’m mad because I have come to London to stand in a queue which some people say could be 30 hours long.

“Last night I thought about it and I made the decision to come first thing this morning. I just thought that I needed to come.

“We will never see this again. She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.

“Look at all these people who have shown up to queue – she has made them happy.

“She may be the Queen but she is also somebody’s mum, aunty and granny. I just think she is part of us as well. We have been lucky to have her.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public in the queue on Lambeth Bridge in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was a tinge of sadness, overwhelming amounts of respect and lots of good-natured chatter as strangers quickly built friendships with those walking beside them for much of the day.

It was suprisingly also not overly noisy despite thousands of people, ranging from the elderly to babes in arms, joining the growing crowd.

Bonuses included mild temperatures in the early 20Cs, the rain holding off and a route which passed landmarks including the Globe Theatre and Tate Modern.

Firefighters were seen handing out bottles of water, volunteers from the Samaritans were available and there was a noticeable presence of stewards, police and portable toilets along the route.

The UK chief commissioner of the Scouts said the mood among the crowds waiting to pay their respects was “friendly and poignant”.

Carl Hankinson, who is among volunteers to monitor the queue throughout Victoria Gardens, said Scouts had been “on their feet 12 hours” a day to help ensure the smooth running of admissions.

The Scout, who once met the Queen at a garden party, said: “She was fantastic in every way – she was interested in Scouts, she was conversational, very encouraging and very supportive of young people.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
UK Chief commissioner of scouts Carl Hankinson (right) and Richard Flowerdew, head of member operations for scouts, at Westminster Hall (Nina Lloyd/PA)

Marc Carney, 58, filed past the Queen’s coffin at 6.40pm after travelling from his home in Hythe, Kent, on Thursday morning.

The moment he got to say his personal goodbye left him “struck by the realism” of everything that is happening.

He said: “It hits you how moving it all us and how much love and support there’s for the Queen.”

Mr Carney joined the queue at about 11.30am and said “it had been difficult to find the end of it because the line kept on growing as I was walking towards it”.

He added: “It was so rewarding and peaceful in lots of ways. You also got to see London under a different cloud.

“It was worth it making that long journey. It makes you focus on what you are here for.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Matthew Edwards, 35, James Across, 65, and Amy Harris, 34, after paying respects at Westminster Hall (Nina Lloyd/PA)

Earlier, three well-wishers who befriended each other in the queue said there had been a friendly “camaraderie” among the crowd.

Amy Harris, 34, and Matthew Edwards, 35, met James Cross, 65, after getting the train to London from Birmingham to join the queue at about 1am.

Mr Cross said: “Everyone in the queue was very friendly, chatting and having a laugh. It was really quite lovely.”

Mr Edwards said: “Everyone was offering biscuits, drinks,” adding that the three were now planning to have a pint together after the long wait.

The atmosphere in Westminster Hall was “breath-taking,” Ms Harris said.

“When you’re able to go in and have a moment to look at it and reflect, the serenity of it – to be able to pay your respects in such a serene place, it’s very peaceful.”

Fiona Holloran, 34, wept as she left Westminster Hall after paying her respects to the Queen.

The Londoner said: “It was very moving to see the vigil around her – I was a little bit surprised at how much it struck me.”

The PhD student, who queued since 6.30am with her baby strapped to her in a carrier, said the wait had been “worth it”.

“It’s lovely that everyone has just a moment to themselves – no one was pushing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Queen Consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the King’s side (Daniel Leal/PA)
Queen Consort has been performing royal duties ‘with broken toe’
Unidentified graves in Izium, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Jadon Sancho (second left) is not giving up on the World Cup (Sergei Grits/AP/Press Association Images)
Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA).
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while the lying in state continues, accessible to the public 24 hours a day (Victoria Jones/PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Victoria Jones/PA)
Showers forecast for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin in London
(Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch
King Charles III (Kate Green/PA)
King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –…
The study results were published in the journal The Lancet (Alamy/PA)
New drug therapy ‘highly effective’ for young children with severe eczema

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0