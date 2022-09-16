Kanye West to end contract with Gap after two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kanye West to end contract with Gap after two years

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 6.58am
Kanye West is ending his relationship with the Gap after two years (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kanye West is ending his relationship with the Gap after two years (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West is ending his relationship with the Gap after two years.

An attorney for West, who goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter has been sent to the clothing chain seeking to terminate the contract between Gap and West’s company, Yeezy.

The clash comes a little over a year after Yeezy’s first item— a blue puffer jacket — appeared in Gap stores. The deal was announced in June 2020 to much fanfare.

In the letter that West’s lawyer shared with AP on Thursday, it said that Gap failed to meet obligations in the pact, including distributing merchandise to Gap store locations and creating dedicated YZY Gap stores.

“Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance,” said Nicholas Gravante, West’s attorney with Cadwalader Wickersham and Taft, in an emailed statement to the AP.

“Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere.”

Gravante said that Gap’s failure to comply with the terms of the contract has been costly. He said West plans to begin opening Yeezy retail stores.

Gap confirmed that the pact was ending in a memo to its employees.

“Simply put… while we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap Brand told employees in the memo.

“And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

The company plans to continue to sell the Yeezy Gap products that were in the pipeline.

West has unleashed criticism on social media against Gap as well as Adidas AG, where he has a similar deal. Adidas declined to comment.

The San Francisco retailer had been hoping the partnership with West would resonate with customers in a period of declining sales. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 Gap stores worldwide would have put his brand in front of more people.

West has had a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director for the brand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)
Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
Kanye West is ending his relationship with the Gap after two years (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener
0
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen
Carole Johnstone, author, The Blackhouse.
BOOKS: Carole Johnstone on her stormy island tale, The Blackhouse
0
Kanye West is ending his relationship with the Gap after two years (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A big decade, and now the Queen has gone
0
Nature Watch: The wizardry of nature at Inchnadamph

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0