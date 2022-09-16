Uber turns to US law enforcement ‘after hacker breaches network’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Uber turns to US law enforcement ‘after hacker breaches network’

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 7.42am
Uber has reportedly suffered a security breach (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Uber has reportedly suffered a security breach (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Uber said it has contacted US law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network.

A security engineer said the intruder provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial systems at the ride-hailing service.

There was no indication that Uber’s fleet of vehicles or its operation was in any way affected.

“It seems like they’ve compromised a lot of stuff,” said Sam Curry, an engineer with Yuga Labs who communicated with the hacker.

That includes complete access to the Amazon and Google-hosted cloud environments where Uber stores its source code and customer data, he said.

Mr Curry said he spoke to several Uber employees who said they were “working to lock down everything internally” to restrict the hacker’s access. That included the San Francisco company’s Slack internal messaging network.

He said there was no indication that the hacker had done any damage or was interested in anything more than publicity. “My gut feeling is that it seems like they are out to get as much attention as possible.”

The hacker had alerted Mr Curry and other security researchers to the intrusion on Thursday evening by using an internal Uber account to comment on vulnerabilities they had previously identified on the company’s network through its bug-bounty programme, which pays ethical hackers to ferret out network weaknesses.

The hacker provided a Telegram account address and Mr Curry and other researchers then engaged them in a separate conversation, sharing screenshots of various pages from Uber’s cloud providers to prove they broke in.

The New York Times reported that the person who claimed responsibility for the hack said they gained access through social engineering. They sent a text message to an Uber worker claiming to be a company tech employee and persuaded the worker to hand over a password that gave them access to the network.

The Times said the hacker reported being 18 years old and saying they broke in because the company had weak security.

One screenshot posted on Twitter and confirmed by researchers shows a chat with the hacker in which they say they obtained the credentials of an administrative user through social engineering, which is a popular hacking strategy, as humans tend to be the weakest link in any network.

Teenagers used a similar ploy in 2020 to hack Twitter.

Uber said via email that it was “currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement”.

The company has been hacked before.

Its former chief security officer, Joseph Sullivan, is currently on trial on allegations he arranged to pay hackers 100,000 dollars to cover up a 2016 high-tech heist in which the personal information of about 57 million customers and drivers was stolen.

