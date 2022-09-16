Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed by ‘frenzied’ man in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed by ‘frenzied’ man in London

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 8.36am Updated: September 16 2022, 12.22pm
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)

Two young police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London by a “frenzied individual”, police said.

Scotland Yard said a man in his 20s has been arrested after two officers – one male and one female – were attacked in the Leicester Square area at around 6am.

The female officer was stabbed through a vein in her arm suffering “massive blood loss”, a police source told the PA news agency – an injury which could be life-changing.

The male officer was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest but is expected to make a full recovery, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Speaking at Scotland Yard on Friday morning, Sir Mark said that both officers are now in a stable condition.

He said the female officer challenged the man after suspecting him of carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

“Her colleague chases down the offender, catches him – a tussle ensues – that officer is stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest,” Sir Mark told reporters.

“He’s very seriously injured – other colleagues join the scene.

“There’s a violent struggle with a fairly frenzied individual – tasers deployed, PAVA spray is deployed and then an officer uses his baton – eventually the offender is subdued and arrested. The two officers were rushed to hospital.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner
Sir Mark Rowley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA).

He added: “We remain concerned that the injuries to the young woman officer’s arm may still be quite serious and may potentially be life-changing but that’s yet to be worked through.”

Sir Mark credited the officers for being “immensely brave”.

He said: “It’s a reminder to me that with all the calls for reform in the Metropolitan Police – which are absolutely necessary – we should never forget that we’ve got thousands of dedicated men and women going out every day who are prepared to be brave for Londoners.”

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment and is now being held in custody.

Leicester Square incident
Police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London, where two police officers were stabbed by a man at around 6am (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “terrible event” is not thought to be linked to terrorism or the death of the Queen.

On Friday morning, crime scene investigators could be seen working within the police cordon outside a Shake Shack burger restaurant, located opposite the M&M’s World shop in Leicester Square.

The cordon meant nearby West End theatres such as the Lyric were inaccessible on Friday morning, and police vans parked at Piccadilly Circus blocked motorists from driving down Shaftesbury Avenue.

Guests at the nearby Thistle Trafalgar Square hotel on Whitcomb Street were told by police they would be unable to return to their rooms on Friday if they ventured beyond the cordon.

Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (Aaron Chow/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack and called for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling.

“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “concerned” by the incident.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “I am concerned about the stabbings of two Metropolitan Police Officers whilst on duty near Leicester Square and have spoken to the Commissioner about the situation.

Leicester Square incident
The incident is not being treated as terror-related (Aaron Chow/PA)

“Every day, we are safer thanks to the the bravery of our policemen & women. I wish the Police Officers a swift recovery and my thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues.”

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “I am deeply concerned to hear of the injuries to two police officers in the West End, one of whom is said to be seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with the officers and their families, and we will offer any support we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0