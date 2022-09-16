Criminal who killed man in crash jailed thanks to uncanny witness sketch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Criminal who killed man in crash jailed thanks to uncanny witness sketch

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 9.34am Updated: September 16 2022, 9.52am
Danny Smith, who killed a young motorcyclist in a crash in east London, has been jailed for 24 years thanks to to an uncanny witness sketch (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Danny Smith, who killed a young motorcyclist in a crash in east London, has been jailed for 24 years thanks to to an uncanny witness sketch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A “dangerous” criminal who killed a young man in a crash in east London has been jailed for 24 years thanks to an uncanny witness sketch.

Danny Smith, 44, of Manford Way, Chigwell, smashed into a Yamaha motorcycle being ridden by Saleem Ahmed, 20, as he tried to overtake two cars in Hainault Road, Redbridge, on December 17 last year.

A witness had seen Smith, who had been driving erratically in a grey Audi for 30 minutes prior to the collision, and drew a crucial sketch which identified him following his arrest two months later.

The Metropolitan Police said Smith was jailed for 24 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 5 for causing Mr Ahmed’s death by dangerous driving while unqualified and uninsured and failing to stop following the incident.

Danny Smith was jailed for 24 years (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Smith also admitted a number of other offences, including robbery, burglary, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving in relation to different incidents, the force said.

Two days before crashing into Mr Ahmed, Smith pushed and threatened an elderly woman at her home in Havering after falsely claiming he had damaged her fence and wanted to fix it, before making off with cash and personal items.

On February 1 this year, he stole money from an elderly man in Ilford after entering his home under false pretences.

Four days later he stole a vehicle from a car showroom in Romford while pretending to show interest in buying it.

Saleem Ahmed died in the crash in Redbridge last December (Family handout/PA)

He was caught by police while driving erratically in Waltham Forest two days later, and was arrested despite attempting to escape.

The Met said: “Inquiries revealed that the vehicle was on false plates and it was same one that had been stolen from the showroom in Romford.

“Smith was found in possession of stolen items, while police checks revealed he was wanted in connection with the fatal collision.

“Forensic evidence would place him inside the Audi that collided with Saleem, while the sketch provided by the witness – bearing an uncanny resemblance to Smith – would help prove he was the driver.

“The weight of evidence left Smith with no option but to plead guilty.”

Danny Smith pleaded guilty to the charges (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Ahmed’s family said in a statement: “My son was taken in such cruel circumstances that for years to come it will affect us all as a family, our friends and our community.

“I will forever be thankful to the witnesses on the night of the incident. The help they gave to my son, comforting him as he passed away, and to the ones who helped bring Danny Smith to justice, I will be forever grateful.

“The support we as a family have had from the police throughout has been second to none.

“Nothing will ever bring Saleem back, but knowing that a dangerous criminal is back where he belongs and can no longer ruin other lives, which is what we fought so hard for… To my darling son, we love you forever.”

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden said: “It can only be said that Smith’s actions were reckless, dangerous and entirely avoidable.”

