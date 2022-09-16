Flights ‘severely disrupted’ by French air traffic control strike By Press Association September 16 2022, 9.46am Travellers wait by empty check-in desks at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris (Francois Mori/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Many domestic and some international flights have been cancelled in France as air traffic controllers staged a national strike over pay and recruitment. French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights cancelled and others facing long delays. Travellers have been advised to postpone their trips if possible. A board displays cancelled flights at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport (Francois Mori/AP) Air France said it has cancelled 55% of its short and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company said it could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations. Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, EasyJet and Volotea, have also cancelled flights. France’s main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and to call for more staff to be hired in the coming years. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’ Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0