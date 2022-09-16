Water begins receding in Pakistan province worst hit by floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Water begins receding in Pakistan province worst hit by floods

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 11.28am
Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes take refuge along a roadside in Pakistan (Pervez Masih/AP)
Displaced families who fled their flood-hit homes take refuge along a roadside in Pakistan (Pervez Masih/AP)

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan’s worst-hit southern province, officials said.

The news in Sindh is a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished country.

The Indus River, which remained swollen until earlier this month, is now rushing at “normal” levels towards the Arabian Sea, according to Mohammad Irfan, an irrigation official in hard-hit Sindh.

The water level in the past 48 hours receded as much as three feet in some of the inundated areas nearby, including the towns of Khairpur and Johi, where waist-high water damaged crops and homes earlier this month.

A displaced family wades through a flooded area
A displaced family wades through a flooded area (AP)

A day earlier, engineers had opened a key road in the south-western province of Baluchistan, allowing rescue workers to speed aid to those suffering in a race against the spread of waterborne diseases and dengue fever.

Still, hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh are living in makeshift homes and tents. Authorities say it will take months to completely drain the water in Sindh.

Nationwide, floods have damaged 1.8 million homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 400 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The deluge has killed 1,508 people since mid-June, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people.

More than half a million people have been left homeless. At one point, nearly a third of the country was underwater. Several economists say the cost of the disaster may reach 30 billion dollars.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, has urged developed countries, especially those behind climate change, to scale up aid to his country.

The scene at the end of August of homes in Baluchistan surrounded by floodwaters
The scene at the end of August of homes in Baluchistan surrounded by floodwaters (AP)

The previous day, scientists and experts in the latest study about ongoing floods in Pakistan said the country’s overall vulnerability, including people living in harm’s way, was the chief factor in the disaster.

But they said climate change also played a role in causing heavy rains, which triggered flooding in the country.

August rainfall in the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan – together nearly the size of Spain – was at least seven times normal amounts, while the country as a whole had more than triple its normal rainfall.

That is according to the report by World Weather Attribution, a collection of mostly volunteer scientists from around the world who do real-time studies of extreme weather to look for evidence of climate change.

In Pakistan, the country’s minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, was the first to publicly blame the developed world for causing climate-induced unusually heavy monsoon rains, which started in June and are expected to continue this month.

“Pakistan, at least in the south, is totally inundated. Outside of Karachi, go a little further up in Sindh and you will see an ocean of water, with no break,” she tweeted recently. “Where to place the tents, where to find dry ground? How to feed 33 million people plus? How to get them healthcare? Help us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0