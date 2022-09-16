Family of man shot dead by loyalists settle civil case against the state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family of man shot dead by loyalists settle civil case against the state

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 11.34am Updated: September 16 2022, 1.48pm
Members of Loughlin Maginn’s family outside Belfast High Court (Phoenix Law/PA)
Members of Loughlin Maginn’s family outside Belfast High Court (Phoenix Law/PA)

The family of a man shot dead by loyalists in a murder linked to alleged security force collusion have settled a civil case against the police and Ministry of Defence.

Father-of-four Loughlin Maginn, 28, was killed by the paramilitary Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in his home in Rathfriland, Co Down, in August 1989.

At the time, the UDA justified the killing by claiming Mr Maginn featured in security force intelligence material they had obtained from an army base.

Two men later convicted of his murder were serving members of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).

A Government-commissioned report in 2012 found that in December 1988 intelligence agencies became aware of a UDA plan to break into the army base to steal intelligence files on republican paramilitary suspects.

The report by QC Desmond de Silva said it was clear a decision was taken by the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) not to prevent the break-in.

Loughlin Maginn with his wife Maureen (Maginn family/PA)

Solicitor for the next of kin Gavin Booth informed Belfast High Court on Friday morning that the family’s case against the MoD and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the RUC’s successor, had been settled.

As part of the settlement the state will have to pay the family an undisclosed sum and their legal costs.

Judge Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said a settlement of a case before it reached court was always a “good outcome”.

Addressing relatives in the High Court, he said: “It can sometimes feel unsatisfactory in that you haven’t had your day in court, but from what I know of this case, and many others like it, it is a satisfactory resolution to resolve a case like this outside court, where you’ve got control of the outcome and you can take legal advice and reach terms which are satisfactory to you as a family and also to those who you’re suing, who have to enter into the bargain as well.

“And that’s an important part of our legal system. It doesn’t operate unless a large number of cases do resolve.

“I congratulate you on having taken that step. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy one to do but I’ve no doubt that it was the right thing to do to resolve your case.”

The family are campaigning for a fresh inquest to fully examine the circumstances of Mr Maginn’s murder.

Outside court, Mr Maginn’s daughter Grace said the murder had never been “adequately or effectively” investigated.

“In 33 years, no police officer has ever approached our home to offer us any information on this murder,” she said.

“We are calling for a fresh inquest to find out the truth.”

Ms Maginn added: “No family should ever have to suffer this long for truth.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our family’s journey for justice. Whilst this settlement by the police and the Ministry of Defence offers some comfort, it will never forgive the actions of those who entered our home that night nor the agents of the state who sent them to kill our daddy.”

Mr Booth, of Phoenix Law, said: “Our clients are delighted that today the PSNI and MoD have finally settled their case which has been ongoing since 1992.

“Today should mark a significant milestone in the family’s journey for justice for the murder of Loughlin Maginn, in Rathfriland in County Down.

“Whilst some of the truth is now known as to what happened to Loughlin Maginn, many questions remain unanswered and many of those responsible have been allowed to escape justice.”

